EQT Real Estate completes sale of two logistics portfolios totaling 4.2 million square feet

Combined transactions comprise 33 logistics assets across high-growth logistics markets and major population centers

Assets are leased to a diverse base of blue chip tenants, featuring strong underlying market fundamentals and embedded rental upside

Transaction underscores EQT Real Estate's end-to-end execution strategy and ability to manage assets across the full investment lifecycle

RADNOR, Pa., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EQT is pleased to announce that the EQT Real Estate Logistics Value Fund V ("EQT Real Estate") has completed the sale of 4.2 million square feet of U.S. logistics assets across two separate transactions, totaling 33 last-mile and bulk distribution buildings throughout key metropolitan areas including Nashville, Raleigh-Durham, Louisville, Philadelphia, New York, Tampa, Miami, Indianapolis, Savannah, Richmond, and Chicago.

The properties range in size from 16,000 to over 500,000 square feet and are strategically located near major population centers, key interstates and critical distribution infrastructure, including international airports and marine port terminals. The assets feature modern specifications, including clear heights of 30 feet and functional loading configurations suitable for a wide range of logistics and distribution users.

EQT Real Estate successfully executed a hands-on value creation strategy across each portfolio, focused on leasing, capital improvements, and operational enhancements. These efforts stabilized occupancy, drove meaningful rent growth, and unlocked significant mark-to-market upside. As a result, both portfolios transitioned into high-performing, institutional-quality asset pools with durable cash flow.

The combined transactions reflect EQT Real Estate's continued conviction in the fundamental themes driving institutional demand for purpose-built and future-proofed logistics assets, including e-commerce penetration, supply chain resiliency, population growth and proximity to major consumption hubs.

Matthew Brodnik, Global Chief Investment Officer of EQT Real Estate, said: "These two sales showcase EQT Real Estate's full-lifecycle investment capabilities. Our team acquired, actively managed and stabilized a diverse set of assets across complex markets throughout the U.S., ultimately crafting two distinct, modern, institutional-quality portfolios tailored to the needs of today's modern logistics users. This success reflects the strength of EQT's platform and our conviction in long-term industrial themes."

EQT Real Estate was advised by Brian Fiumara of CBRE National Partners and Stewart Calhoun of Cushman & Wakefield.

