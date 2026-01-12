EQT Life Sciences to exit Vivasure Medical via sale to Haemonetics

EQT Life Sciences to exit portfolio company Vivasure Medical in sale to Haemonetics

Vivasure's PerQseal® Elite system uses a special bioabsorbable patch to seal large access sites in arteries or veins from the inside

EQT supported Vivasure from its Series C investment in 2016 through clinical development and toward market approval

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EQT Life Sciences is pleased to announce that the LSP Health Economics Fund has exited Vivasure Medical Limited ("Vivasure" or the "Company"), a Galway, Ireland-based company pioneering next-generation technology for percutaneous vessel closure, through a sale to Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE: HAE), a global medical technology company focused on delivering innovative solutions designed to improve patient outcomes.

Vivasure's PerQseal® Elite system uses a special bioabsorbable patch to seal large access sites in arteries or veins from the inside, offering a sutureless, fully absorbable solution for structural heart and endovascular procedures. In 2025, Vivasure submitted a Premarket Approval application to the U.S. FDA for the PerQseal Elite system and received CE Mark approval in Europe for both arterial and venous use.

EQT Life Sciences (formerly LSP) first invested in Vivasure in 2016 from the LSP Health Economics Fund, leading the Company's Series C funding round. From 2016 to 2025, EQT was represented on the Company's board by Partner Anne Portwich, providing active strategic support as Vivasure advanced its products through clinical studies and towards market approval.

The acquisition includes an upfront cash payment of EUR 100 million, and up to an additional EUR 85 million in contingent consideration based on sales growth and the achievement of certain other milestones. The LSP Health Economics Fund is entitled to a portion of this amount, corresponding to its minority shareholding in the Company.

Anne Portwich, Partner at EQT Life Sciences and former board member at Vivasure, said: "It has been a great honour to serve on the board of Vivasure. Supporting companies with products that make better treatments available to patients and improve the quality of care lies at the core of our health economics strategy. This also further underscores the importance of venture capital in bringing innovation to patients."

Andrew Glass, Chief Executive Officer of Vivasure Medical Limited, said: "We're extremely proud of the progress made in advancing closure technology, and grateful to the clinicians, employees, board members, investors and government bodies who supported Vivasure's mission. Joining Haemonetics provides the global scale and resources to accelerate the availability of PerQseal Elite and bring its clinical benefits to more physicians and patients worldwide."

Ken Crowley, Vice President & General Manager, Interventional Technologies at Haemonetics, concluded: "Acquiring Vivasure expands Haemonetics' complete range of closure devices with new and clinically differentiated technology to bolster our presence in the large-bore closure market and our impact in fast-growing structural heart and endovascular procedures. With strong clinical performance and safety data, PerQseal Elite positions us for increased leadership in advanced closure, as we leverage our commercial scale and operational synergies to deliver increased value to physicians and hospitals."

