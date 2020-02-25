EQT Credit Completes Unitranche Financing to Support Mayfair Equity Partners' Acquisition of atHome Group

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EQT Credit, through its Direct Lending investment strategy, is pleased to provide committed senior debt facilities to support Mayfair Equity Partners ("Mayfair"), a buyout and growth capital investor providing capital to dynamic businesses in the TMT and Consumer sectors, in its acquisition of a majority stake in atHome Group ("atHome" or the "Company"). Oakley Capital ("Oakley") will retain a minority stake in the Company.

atHome is a leading online classifieds platform in Luxembourg, with the number one position in its core property classifieds market, as well as a growing presence across the automotive and mortgage broking verticals.

Vivian Ngan, Director at EQT Partners' Credit team, Investment Advisor to EQT Credit, commented: "We were particularly attracted by atHome's strong competitive position and impressive track record of growth achieved by its first-rate management team. We would like to thank our sector experts who, as senior executives in the classifieds sector, provided key support and insight to the deal team throughout the due diligence process."

Andrew Cleland-Bogle, Partner at EQT Partners' Credit team, Investment Advisor to EQT Credit, added: "atHome is a well-established player with strong brand awareness in the Luxembourg classifieds market. This transaction represents another example of the Credit platform's ability to provide long-term capital as a committed partner to sponsors and management teams as they continue to grow their businesses. The Credit platform is delighted to be backing Mayfair, Oakley and the management team on this deal and look forward to supporting them in their continued development of the Company."

About EQT

EQT is a differentiated global investment organization with more than EUR 62 billion in raised capital and around EUR 40 billion in assets under management across 19 active funds. EQT funds have portfolio companies in Europe, Asia and the US with total sales of more than EUR 21 billion and approximately 127,000 employees. EQT works with portfolio companies to achieve sustainable growth, operational excellence and market leadership.

More info: www.eqtgroup.com

Follow EQT on Twitter and LinkedIn



About EQT Credit

EQT Credit invests through three complementary strategies: Senior Debt, Direct Lending, and Special Situations. Since inception, EQT Credit has raised over EUR 7 billion of capital and invested in over 160 companies. EQT Credit's Direct Lending strategy seeks to provide flexible, long-term debt solutions to support European businesses, across a wide range of sectors. These businesses include privately-owned companies seeking growth capital as well as those that are the subject of private equity-led acquisitions or refinancings.

More info: www.eqtgroup.com/business-segments/credit/strategies/

About Mayfair Equity Partners

Mayfair Equity Partners is a buyout and growth capital investor providing capital to dynamic businesses in the TMT and Consumer sectors. Its primary focus is on building strong partnerships with exceptional management teams. Mayfair is an investor in OVO Energy, a high-growth tech-enabled challenger brand in the energy space, YO!, a multi-brand multi-channel sushi platform with operations across the UK, Canada and the US, SuperAwesome, a global high-growth digital marketing business whose technology platform enables brands and agencies to deliver kid-safe digital advertising to under-thirteen audiences and Pixomondo, the VFX house behind the Emmy-winning HBO series Game of Thrones and the Oscar-winning 2011 film Hugo, as well as seven other promising growth businesses.

Contact



Andrew Cleland-Bogle

Partner at EQT Partners

+44-20-7430-5510

EQT Press Office

+46-8-506-55-334

press@eqtpartners.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/eqt/r/eqt-credit-completes-unitranche-financing-to-support-mayfair-equity-partners--acquisition-of-athome-,c3045187

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/87/3045187/1200515.pdf Press Release EQT Credit atHome 200225

SOURCE EQT