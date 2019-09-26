EQT Credit Completes Unitranche Financing for CTEK

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EQT Credit, through its Direct Lending investment strategy, is pleased to announce its support for CTEK AB ("CTEK" or the "Company") with a senior secured financing.

Owned by Altor, CTEK is today a leading provider of technologically advanced battery chargers, with market-leading positions across Europe, Australia and the US. Following the recent acquisition of Chargerstorm, CTEK is also Scandinavia's largest developer of electric vehicle charging solutions.

Paul Johnson, Partner at EQT Partners' Credit team, Investment Advisor to EQT Credit, commented: "CTEK has over the past 30 years become the global leader for premium battery charging solutions, based on its market leading products and technology. With a strong brand and presence in key markets, EQT Credit believes CTEK is primed for continued growth."

Alexandre Hökfelt, Director at EQT Partners' Credit team, Investment Advisor to EQT Mid-Market Credit, added: "In addition to its market leading position in battery chargers, EQT Credit is excited to support Altor and CTEK as they continue to grow their electric vehicle charging solutions in Scandinavia."

CTEK is the fifth Nordic investment made by EQT Mid-Market Credit II and the third in 2019.

