EQT completes sale of shares in Enity Holding AB (publ)

News provided by

EQT

16 Dec, 2025, 17:02 GMT

  • The sale resulted in aggregate gross proceeds of c. SEK 664 million to the Main Shareholder, of which EQT VII received c. SEK 565 million 

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Butterfly HoldCo Pte. Ltd (the "Main Shareholder"), an affiliate of the EQT VII fund ("EQT VII") is pleased to announce the completion of the placement of 8,000,000 shares (the "Shares") in Enity Holding AB (publ) (STO: ENITY) for aggregate gross proceeds of c. SEK 664 million via an accelerated bookbuilding process (the "Placing").

As a part of the Placing, EQT VII received gross proceeds of c. SEK 565 million. The settlement of the Shares was completed on 16 December 2025. ABG Sundal Collier AB, Nordea Bank Abp, filial i Sverige and Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB acted as Joint Bookrunners, in the Placing.

Contact
EQT Press Office, press@eqtpartners.com

