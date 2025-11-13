EQT completes public offering of common stock of Kodiak Gas Services

News provided by

EQT

13 Nov, 2025, 21:29 GMT

  • The offering resulted in gross proceeds of approximately USD333 million

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Frontier TopCo Partnership, L.P. (the "Selling Stockholder"), an affiliate of the funds known as EQT Infrastructure III and EQT Infrastructure IV, is pleased to announce the completion of an underwritten public offering (the "Offering") of 10,000,000 shares of common stock of Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE: KGS) (the "Company") for gross proceeds of approximately USD333 million. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC acted as the underwriter for the Offering, which was completed on November 13, 2025. The Company did not sell any shares of its common stock in the Offering and did not receive any proceeds from the sale of the shares of its common stock sold by the Selling Stockholder.

Contact

EQT Press Office, press@eqtpartners.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/eqt/r/eqt-completes-public-offering-of-common-stock-of-kodiak-gas-services,c4266947

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/87/4266947/3783356.pdf

Press Release, EQT Infra III and EQT Infra IV, Kodiak Gas Services, 13112025

Also from this source

EQT agrees to sale of shares in Azelis Group NV

Akita I S. à r. L., an entity indirectly controlled by an affiliate of the funds called EQT VIII ("EQT") is pleased to announce it has signed a...

EQT sets hard cap for EQT XI at EUR 24 billion

EQT has today set the hard cap for investor commitments of EUR 24 billion for the EQT XI fund. A hard cap refers to an upper limit on the amount of...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Gas

Gas

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Stock Offering

Stock Offering

News Releases in Similar Topics