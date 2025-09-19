EQT AB's Nomination Committee for the Annual Shareholders' Meeting 2026

EQT

19 Sep, 2025, 07:00 GMT

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EQT AB's Nomination Committee for the Annual Shareholders' Meeting 2026 has been appointed based on the ownership structure as of 31 August 2025.

The Nomination Committee consists of

  • Jacob Wallenberg (Chairperson), appointed by Investor AB
  • Cynthia Lee, appointed by Jean Eric Salata   
  • Harry Klagsbrun, appointed by Conni Jonsson 
  • Joachim Spetz, appointed by Swedbank Robur Funds     
  • Conni Jonsson, Chairperson of the Board of EQT AB 

As of 31 August 2025, shareholders having appointed members to the Nomination Committee together represented approximately 30 percent of the voting rights for all shares of EQT AB.

Shareholders who would like to submit proposals to the Nomination Committee can do so by e-mail to nomination.committee@eqtgroup.com, or by ordinary mail under the address: EQT AB, Attn: Nomination Committee, Box 164 09, SE-103 27 Stockholm, Sweden.

Contact:
Olof Svensson, Head of Shareholder Relations, +46 72 989 09 15
EQT Press Office, press@eqtpartners.com, +46 8 506 55 334

