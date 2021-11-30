EQT AB's Nomination Committee for the Annual Shareholders' Meeting 2022
30 Nov, 2021, 08:14 GMT
STOCKHOLM, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EQT AB's Nomination Committee for the Annual Shareholders' Meeting 2022 has been appointed based on the ownership structure as of 31 August 2021.
The Nomination Committee consists of
Jacob Wallenberg (Chairperson), appointed by Investor AB
Harry Klagsbrun, appointed by Bark Partners AB
Hans Sterte, appointed by Alecta
Shireesh Vasupalli, appointed by Lennart Blecher
Conni Jonsson, Chairperson of the Board of EQT AB
As of 31 August 2021, shareholders having appointed members to the Nomination Committee represented approximately 38 percent of the voting rights for all shares of EQT AB.
The Annual Shareholders' Meeting of EQT AB will be held on Wednesday, 1 June 2022.
Shareholders who would like to submit proposals to the Nomination Committee can do so by e-mail to nomination.committee@eqtgroup.com, or by ordinary mail under the address: EQT AB, Attn: Nomination Committee, Box 164 09, 103 27 Stockholm, Sweden, by 15 March 2022, at the latest.
Olof Svensson
Head of Shareholder Relations
+46 72 989 09 15
Nina Nornholm
Head of Communications
+46 70 855 03 56
EQT Press Office
press@eqtpartners.com
+46 8 506 55 334
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
https://news.cision.com/eqt/r/eqt-ab-s-nomination-committee-for-the-annual-shareholders--meeting-2022,c3462823
The following files are available for download:
|
EQT ABâ€™s Nomination Committee for the Annual Shareholdersâ€™ Meeting 2022
|
EQT
SOURCE EQT
Share this article