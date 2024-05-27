EQT AB resolves on repurchase of own ordinary shares

STOCKHOLM, May 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of EQT AB ("EQT") has resolved to repurchase a maximum of 2,000,000 own ordinary shares for a total maximum amount of SEK 1,000,000,000. The resolution is made by virtue of the authorization granted by the Annual Shareholders' Meeting held earlier today on 27 May 2024 to repurchase own shares. Repurchases may be made during 19 July - 23 August, 2024.

As previously communicated, EQT expects to execute share buyback programs twice a year to offset - over time - the dilution impact from shares delivered to EQT's employees under its Share and Option incentive programs and to deliver shares to its Board members as Board fees.

Pursuant to the upcoming repurchase program, a maximum of 2,000,000 ordinary shares (0.2% of EQT's share capital, corresponding to approximately SEK 682m based on the closing price for EQT's share on Nasdaq Stockholm on 24 May 2024 1 ) are to be repurchased.

The purposes of the repurchase program are to allocate shares to EQT's Board members and to adjust EQT's capital structure (by way of cancellation of shares). The repurchase program will be carried out in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 ("MAR") and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 (the "Safe Harbour Regulation"). The repurchase program will be managed by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB ("SEB") that, based on the trading order given by EQT to SEB, makes its trading decisions regarding timing of the acquisitions independently of EQT.

The repurchase program resolved by the Board is subject to the following terms:

Repurchases may only be effected on Nasdaq Stockholm in accordance with Nasdaq Stockholm's Rulebook for Issuers of Shares (the "Rulebook") as well as in accordance with MAR and the Safe Harbour Regulation. Repurchases may be made on one or several occasions during the period 19 July – 23 August, 2024 . Repurchases may only be effected at a price per share within the price interval applying on Nasdaq Stockholm from time to time, which refers to the interval between the highest buying price and the lowest selling price continuously disseminated by Nasdaq Stockholm, and in accordance with the restrictions relating to price in the Safe Harbour Regulation. Repurchases may only be effected in accordance with the restrictions regarding volume for acquisitions of own shares stated in the Rulebook and in the Safe Harbour Regulation. A maximum of 2,000,000 own ordinary shares may be repurchased for a total maximum amount of SEK 1,000,000,000 . Payment for the shares shall be made in cash.

The number of shares in EQT as of the date of this press release is set out in the table below. The resolution to cancel 3,923,000 ordinary shares made by Annual Shareholders' Meeting earlier today is pending registration with the Swedish Company Registration Office but has been reflected in the table below.



Ordinary shares Class C shares2 Total Number of issued shares 1,241,125,412 881,555 1,242,006,967 Number of shares owned by EQT AB3 58,676,207 - 58,676,207 Number of outstanding shares 1,182,449,205 881,555 1,183,330,760

1) SEK 341.2 / share.

2) Carry one tenth (1/10) of a vote.

3) EQT AB shares owned by EQT AB are not entitled to dividends or carry votes at shareholders' meetings.

Contact

Olof Svensson, Head of Shareholder Relations, +46 72 989 09 15

EQT Press Office, press@eqtpartners.com, +46 8 506 55 334

