EQT AB (publ) announces A- (stable) rating and intention to issue sustainability-linked notes

STOCKHOLM, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EQT AB (publ) is pleased to announce that Fitch Ratings Ltd. has assigned EQT a long-term issuer rating of A- (stable). The rating reflects, inter alia, EQT's strong franchise across investment strategies and geographies, its consistent investment performance and proven fund-raising abilities as well as its sound financial metrics.

Furthermore, EQT AB (publ) today announces the intention to arrange a series of fixed income investor calls commencing on 4 May 2021, with a view to issuing its first ever fixed income instrument. EQT is contemplating a EUR denominated sustainability-linked notes (the "Notes") offering (the "Offering"), subject to market conditions.

The Offering will be made in accordance with the EQT Sustainability-Linked Financing Framework published onwww.eqtgroup.com. The Notes, if issued, will further increase EQT AB Group's financial flexibility and be used for general corporate purposes, supporting its growth initiatives and long-term strategy. The Offering emphasizes EQT's approach of having sustainability as an integral part of the business model of EQT AB Group and the EQT funds' portfolio companies.

The Notes, if issued, will be the first sustainability-linked note from a private equity firm where the bond's coupon rate is connected to predetermined sustainability performance targets, hence incentivizing sustainability achievements. The Notes are expected to be linked to EQT AB (publ) achieving commitments related to setting science based targets for greenhouse gas reductions and to gender diversity, both within the EQT AB Group and the EQT funds' portfolio company boards. In addition, ISS-ESG supports in its second party opinion that the sustainability linked structure is relevant, core and material to EQT AB as well as that it is aligned with ICMA's sustainability-linked bond principles.

About EQT

EQT is a purpose-driven global investment organization focused on active ownership strategies. With a Nordic heritage and a global mindset, EQT has a track record of almost three decades of delivering consistent and attractive returns across multiple geographies, sectors and strategies. Uniquely, EQT is the only large private markets firm in the world with investment strategies covering all phases of a business' development, from start-up to maturity. Including Exeter, EQT today has more than EUR 67 billion in assets under management across 26 active funds within two business segments – Private Capital and Real Assets.

With its roots in the Wallenberg family's entrepreneurial mindset and philosophy of long-term ownership, EQT is guided by a set of strong values and a distinct corporate culture. EQT manages and advises funds and vehicles that invest across the world with the mission to future-proof companies, generate attractive returns and make a positive impact with everything EQT does.

The EQT AB Group comprises EQT AB (publ) and its direct and indirect subsidiaries, which include general partners and fund managers of EQT funds as well as entities advising EQT funds. EQT has offices in 24 countries across Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Americas and has more than 975 employees.

