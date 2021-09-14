EQT AB in dialogue with Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority regarding information given in connection with lock-up revision

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EQT AB today announces that a dialogue has been initiated with the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority regarding the handling of information given about EQT AB's revision of the lock-up-structure for EQT AB's Partners and the sale of shares that followed the revision.

EQT AB's assessment is that the company has handled the information correctly and has obtained external expert advice on the matters. EQT AB provides the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority with documentation and looks forward to a continued positive and constructive dialogue with the Authority.

