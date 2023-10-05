Eqbac selects GTN to provide regional investors with access to global opportunities

SINGAPORE, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GTN, a fintech pioneer with decades of success making investing and trading accessible to all, has been selected as a strategic partner by Equity Basket Capital (Eqbac), an online platform striving to revolutionise the way investors trade and gain financial advice.

GTN will enable Eqbac's clients to access an array of trading and investment opportunities across diverse asset classes. These will include fractional trading on US, Asian and European stocks, plus international US Dollar equity trading and exchange traded funds (ETFs).

By leveraging GTN's API, Eqbac aims to establish itself as a leader in delivering comprehensive trading solutions to clients seeking broader trading and investment opportunities on a global scale. The introduction of fractional stock trading, US equity trading, and ETFs is aligned with Eqbac's mission to democratise access to premium stocks and promote inclusivity in the world of investing.

GTN's API provides regulated fintechs with numerous operational advantages, ranging from end-to-end trading processing to in-built regulatory compliance and customisation options.

"We are excited to support Eqbac in its journey of growth," said Ankit Shah, head of fintech at GTN. "Our advanced API framework is the perfect solution for start-ups like Eqbac. With our extensive network, we empower them to easily connect to global markets and offer enhanced trading opportunities, as well as fractional trading options. Our API also enables them to streamline post-trade processing, freeing up their resources to focus on providing top-notch services and experiences to their clients."

Satinder Aggarwal, chairman of Eqbac and with over 21 years of experience in financial markets, said: "GTN shares our vision of redefining the fintech landscape and transforming how investors access global markets. This is why we are excited to implement their API. The access to a comprehensive network of markets and multiple asset classes will enable us to enhance our clients' investment opportunities."

Eqbac is incorporated in Mauritius and operates under the regulatory oversight of the Financial Services Commission Mauritius. It has four investment partners, with GTN being one of them.

About GTN

GTN is a fintech pioneer with decades of success, holding broker-dealer and capital markets services licenses in multiple jurisdictions through subsidiaries. We are committed to empowering brokers, banks, asset managers, and fintechs with scalable and innovative investment and trading solutions that enable access to a comprehensive network of global markets and multiple asset classes, making investment and trading accessible for all. Our investment and trading solutions offer seamless integration with the existing services of regulated financial firms and fintechs via our co-branded front-ends and versatile API suite. Inspired by embedded finance, our API suite provides the adaptability to develop bespoke trading/investment applications or incorporate GTN features into existing platforms, enhancing their value proposition. In addition, our comprehensive global trading ecosystem includes best-in-class execution, custody, and post-trade solutions.

We bring together a diverse team of over 300 talented individuals spread across Dubai, Singapore, South Africa, Sri Lanka, the UK, and the US, united by a shared passion and purpose: empowering clients and transforming the accessibility to investment and trading opportunities to all. We are backed by strategic investors like the IFC, a member of the World Bank Group, and SBI Ventures Singapore Pte. Ltd., a group company of SBI Holdings, Inc., one of the largest financial services firms listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. To learn more, visit www.gtngroup.com or connect on LinkedIn.

About Eqbac

Eqbac is a leading online platform that revolutionises the way investors trade and gain financial advice. It offers financial and investment tools along with access to instruments, provides investors with the freedom to choose when, where, and how they want to trade, while offering a seamless, intelligent, and secure environment.

As a global market access provider, Eqbac offers single-view access to a wide range of investment opportunities across the globe. With our intuitive user mechanics and cutting-edge technology, investors can make informed decisions aligned with their financial goals, ensuring the potential for long-term financial yield.

Eqbac was incorporated in March 2022 in Mauritius and is licensed by the Financial Services Commission Mauritius, ensuring compliance with rigorous regulatory standards.

Eqbac has a presence in Mauritius, the Middle East, and India.

Media Contacts: Jorge Sánchez-Galiani, +44 (0) 7548 403191, j.galiani@gtngroup.com

SOURCE GTN