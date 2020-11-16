Epigenetics Market to Garner $2.16 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 13.6% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research

Technological advancements, rise in prevalence of cancer, and increase in genome mapping programs and number of R&D activities drive the growth of the global epigenetics market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Epigenetics Market by Product (Kits, Reagents, Enzymes, and Instruments), Application (Oncology and Non-Oncology), and End User (Academic & Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, and Contract Research Organizations): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027". As per the report, the global epigenetics industry was pegged at $771.9 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $2.16 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.6% from 2020 to 2027.

Download Detailed COVID-19 Impact Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/846?reqfor=covid

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Technological advancements, rise in prevalence of cancer, and increase in genome mapping programs and number of R&D activities drive the growth of the global epigenetics market. However, standardization concerns regarding epigenetics-based diagnostics and lack of skilled professionals hamper the market growth. On the contrary, untapped potential in developing countries is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.

Covid-19 scenario:

Since the Covid-19 outbreak, researchers have been working to find a vaccine against Covid-19 virus. In addition, the use of targeted antiviral therapies such as rapamycin, remdesivir, ribavirin, and other epigenetic drugs have been demonstrated to inhibit the infection.

Researchers have been trying to understand how epigenetics could prevent viral proliferation, so that vaccines could be developed to specifically target the replicating mechanism of virus.

During the pandemic, the number of epigenetic research activities and awareness regarding epigenetic drugs have been increased.

The kits segment held the lion's share

By product, the kits segment held the largest share in 2019, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global epigenetics market, owing to increase in the aging population, rise in incidences of chronic diseases, and growth in adoption of epigenetic procedures. However, the instruments segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 15.5% during the forecast period, due to surge in research, innovation, & development across different laboratory settings.

The academic and research institutes segment to register the highest CAGR through 2027

By end user, the academic and research institutes segment is anticipated to manifest the highest CAGR of 14.5% from 2020 to 2027, as high-throughput and massive parallelization of next-generation sequencing have influenced researchers to sequence entire genomes of different organisms, ranging from humans to microorganisms. However, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment contributed the largest share in 2019, holding more than half of the global epigenetics market, as these companies have invested in epigenetic research to understand the complex pattern of drug resistance developed by microorganisms, oncology, molecular aspects of cancer, and drug discovery.

For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/846

North America dominated the market

By region, the market across North America held the lion's share in 2019, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market, due to significant developments in biotechnology through epigenetics products, rise in investments, and increase in partnerships & collaborations among key players. However, the global epigenetics market across LAMEA is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 15.5% during the forecast period.

Major market players

Abcam Plc.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Active Motif, Inc.

Illumina Inc.

Diagenode, PerkinElmer, Inc.

Merck Millipore

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

QIAGEN N.V.

Zymo Research

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access





We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market.

Similar Reports:

Oncology/Cancer Drugs Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027

Oncology Information System Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2027

Specialty Enzymes Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2027

Enzymes Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2027

Interventional Oncology Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2027

Oncology Nutrition Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2027

Pharmaceutical Drug Delivery Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2027

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.



Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Allied Market Research