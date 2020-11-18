Epidermolysis bullosa Market Size is Anticipated to Accelerate with a CAGR of 5.67% in the 7MM for the Study Period 2017-30

- Epidermolysis bullosa market's evaluation sees a steep surge in the market growth owing to the launch of pipeline therapies that are expected between 2021-24, elevated R&D, and an increase in the funding from international support organizations

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's ' Epidermolysis bullosa (EB) Market Insights ' report offers a comprehensive and thorough description of the disease, its epidemiological trends, treatment landscape, and market trends, opportunities and constraints in the 7MM ( the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom) and Japan) for the study period 2017-30.

Research Highlights from the Epidermolysis bullosa Market report:

The United States accounts for the highest Epidermolysis bullosa market size.

accounts for the highest size. The expected launch of upcoming therapies AP101 in 2021, FCX-007, and Beremagene geperpavec (KB103) in 2022, CCP-020, EB-101, S-005151 (Redasemtide) in 2023, and RGN-137 in 2024 in the 7MM is expected to boost the EB market growth substantially.

in 2021, and (KB103) in 2022, in 2023, and in 2024 in the 7MM is expected to boost the EB market growth substantially. CCP-020 is the only drug under investigation for the treatment of EBS. Thus, it is expected to occupy a significant EB market share in light of no competition.

is the only drug under investigation for the treatment of EBS. Thus, it is expected to occupy a significant EB market share in light of no competition. According to DelveInsight's Epidermolysis market evaluation, among all the gene therapies in the pipeline, Beremagene geperpavec (KB103) is anticipated to cover a decent market share.

(KB103) is anticipated to cover a decent market share. The cost-effectiveness of gene therapies is expected to act as a major constraint in the approval of the upcoming gene therapies in the pipeline.

Epidermolysis bullosa is a group of heterogeneous congenital skin conditions that causes varying degrees of blisters. An error or mutation in the keratin or collagen gene that is at least a group of at least 18 genes encoding structural proteins, causes the condition. The condition is usually diagnosed in babies and children; however, this does not rule out the possibility of adults developing Epidermolysis bullosa.

The external appearance of the skin gives a clear indication of the condition, however, laboratory tests such as skin biopsy, genetic, and prenatal testing confirm its diagnosis. It is of several types, however, there are four major types of EB, depending on the location of the target proteins and level of the blisters: EB simplex (EBS), junctional EB (JEB), dystrophic EB (DEB), and Kindler syndrome. Out of the total Epidermolysis bullosa prevalent cases estimated to be 41,509 in 2017, the majority of the cases were contributed by EBS followed by DEB and JEB.

Epidermolysis bullosa Market Report proffers 3-year historical as well as 11-year forecasted epidemiological analysis segmented into:

Total Epidermolysis bullosa Prevalent Cases,

Diagnosed Epidermolysis bullosa Prevalent Patient Population, and

Type-specific Diagnosed Epidermolysis bullosa Prevalent Population

Epidermolysis bullosa Market Landscape

The present Epidermolysis bullosa treatment market is limited to palliative care. The primary goal of the available treatment regimen is to prevent blisters and manage wounds. Different treatments are used depending on the type of EB. Local treatment of the skin (and mucosa) is part of daily care. Vaseline or silicone-coated non-stick lattice-structured gauze dressings, for example, a Sofratulle dressing, as well as self-adherent bandages and tube bandages are good options for dressing skin defects. In addition to wound management, attention must also be paid to optimizing nutrition and dental health, minimizing deformity, ophthalmic complications, and genitourinary problems. To manage pain, OTC medications are prescribed. In the case of chronic pain, pain medications such as amitriptyline, gabapentin, or pregabalin may be prescribed. For severely-affected patients, long-acting opioids can be beneficial. Antihistamines, gabapentin, pregabalin, TCA, serotonin-norepinephrine uptake inhibitors (SNRIs), and other non-traditional antipruritic agents are considered for itch treatment.

There is neither EB-specific medication nor standard cure to address the underlying condition. Available medications are ineffective in reducing morbidity and mortality due to complications of the disease. The available medications are also known to cause side effects. Further, the presence of multiple wounds of varying duration and ability to heal makes the management of EB difficult and complex.

However, the present EB market scenario offers immense opportunities for pharmaceutical companies to exploit the market. The increasing attention towards the genetic, rare skin condition is anticipated to yield dramatic results in transforming the Epidermolysis bullosa market landscape. Several pharma companies in the Epidermolysis bullosa market are exploring novel therapeutics to transform the EB treatment landscape. Key pharma players, such as Fibrocell Technologies, Castle Creek Pharmaceuticals, RegeneRx, Amryt Pharma, Abeona Therapeutics, Krystal Biotech, Shionogi, among others, are developing therapies that are in different stages of clinical development for the treatment of EB. The launch of FCX-007 (Fibrocell Technologies), CCP-020 (Castle Creek Pharmaceuticals), RGN-137 (RegeneRx/Lenus Therapeutics), AP-101 (Amryt Pharma), EB-101 (Abeona Therapeutics), KB103 (Krystal Biotech), and S-005151 [Redasemtide] (Shionogi) is expected to drive the Epidermolysis bullosa drugs market during the forecasted period (2020–2030). The shifted focus towards strengthening the Epidermolysis bullosa pipeline is expected to bolster the development of novel and effective treatments without side effects. Furthermore, an increase in funds for R&D to augment understanding of epidermolysis bullosa shall drive the EB market growth in the next decade.

Epidermolysis bullosa Emerging Pipeline Therapies

Oleogel-S10 (AP-101): Amryt Pharma

EB-101: Abeona Therapeutics

CCP-020 (Diacerein 1% Ointment): Castle Creek Pharmaceuticals

RGN-137: RegeneRx

B-VEC (KB103, Beremagene Geperpavec): Krystal Biotech

FCX-007: Fibrocell Technologies/Castle Creek Pharmaceuticals

Allo-APZ2-EB: RHEACELL GmbH

COL7 and LAMB3 gene therapy: Holostem Terapie Avanzate

KOI2 (Redasemtide/HMGB1 Peptides): StemRim/Shionogi

PTR-01 (BBP-589): Phoenix Tissue Repair (BridgeBio Pharma, Inc)

Scope of the Report

Geography Covered : 7MM - The United States , EU5 ( Germany , France , Italy , Spain , and the United Kingdom ), Japan .

: 7MM - , EU5 ( , , , , and the ), . Study Period : 3-year historical and 11-year forecasted analysis (2017-2030).

: 3-year historical and 11-year forecasted analysis (2017-2030). Markets Segmentation : By Geographies, By Therapies (Forecasted + Historical).

: By Geographies, By Therapies (Forecasted + Historical). Companies Covered : Fibrocell Technologies, Castle Creek Pharmaceuticals, RegeneRx, Amryt Pharma, Abeona Therapeutics, Krystal Biotech, Shionogi, and several others.

: Fibrocell Technologies, Castle Creek Pharmaceuticals, RegeneRx, Amryt Pharma, Abeona Therapeutics, Krystal Biotech, Shionogi, and several others. Analysis : Comparative and conjoint analysis of emerging therapies, Attribute Analysis, Market trends, pipeline analysis across different stages of development (Phase III and Phase II), and market size by therapies.

: Comparative and conjoint analysis of emerging therapies, Attribute Analysis, Market trends, pipeline analysis across different stages of development (Phase III and Phase II), and market size by therapies. Tools used such as SWOT analysis, Porter's Five Forces, PESTLE analysis, BCG Matrix analysis methods.

analysis methods. Case Studies

KOL's Views

Analyst's View

Table of Contents

1 Key Insights

2 Executive Summary of Epidermolysis bullosa

3 Epidermolysis bullosa Market Overview at a Glance

4 Disease Background and Overview: Epidermolysis bullosa

5 Epidermolysis bullosa Case Reports

6 Epidermolysis bullosa Epidemiology and Patient Population

7 Country Wise-Epidemiology of Epidermolysis Bullosa



The United States Epidermolysis bullosa Epidemiology EU5 Epidermolysis bullosa Epidemiology Japan Epidermolysis bullosa Epidemiology





8 Epidermolysis bullosa Treatment and Management

9 Epidermolysis bullosa Unmet Needs

10 Epidermolysis bullosa Emerging Therapies

11 Failed Therapies for Epidermolysis bullosa (EB)

12 7MM Market Outlook

13 US Epidermolysis bullosa Market Outlook

14 EU5 Epidermolysis bullosa Market Outlook

15 Japan Epidermolysis bullosa Market Outlook

16 Epidermolysis bullosa Market Drivers

17 Epidermolysis bullosa Market Barriers

18 SWOT Analysis

19 Epidermolysis bullosa Reimbursement and Market Access

20 Recognized Establishments

21 KOL Views

22 Appendix

23 DelveInsight Capabilities

24 Disclaimer

25 About DelveInsight



