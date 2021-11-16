EonStor GS Scale-Out Unified Storage Delivers High Performance and Easy Expandability for Medical PACS

TAIPEI, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Infortrend® Technology, Inc. (TWSE: 2495), the industry-leading enterprise storage provider, developed EonStor GS scale-out unified storage to fully suit medical PACS application, allowing to expand capacity on demand and deliver simultaneous and nearly instant access to medical images for multiple workstations.

Medical organizations providing diagnostical imaging services encounter multiple things to consider when planning PACS with unstructured data. First, they need a high-availability storage to serve multiple requests from healthcare professionals' workstations as oftentimes clinical data is a crucial part of immediate patient care and it should not be subject to risks of slow storage access or downtime. Second, storage must be capable to expand capacity and performance to store and operate PB-level clinical data.

EonStor GS enterprise unified storage is a perfect solution for PACS operation. Its redundant dual-controller design ensures high availability for uninterrupted PACS services. With the scale-out function, initial deployment can start with one GS, and as the organization's data expands, more GSs can be easily added one by one (up to four appliances) to reach dozens-of-PB capacity in a cluster. When the cluster expands, the new GS joins a single namespace file system, and IT specialists won't have to change any settings for PACS, which greatly reduces IT management burden.

To quickly serve multiple random read data access requests from healthcare professionals' Windows workstations, GS offers an all-flash model with the industry-leading high-performance U.2 NVMe SSD. In addition, GS supports cluster tier configuration to store current patients' data on the high-performance GS, while old data is migrated to the entry-level GS, leaving data paths unchanged.

"GS scale-out storage allows multiple workstations to open PACS images within just 3~5 seconds, which benefits to improved PACS operational efficiency," said Frank Lee, Senior Director of Product Planning.

