Enzymatica AB Year-end report 2024: Strong performance in core markets - preparing for international growth

Fourth quarter January-December • Net sales reached SEK 17.2 million (15.8). • The operating result totaled SEK -13.7 million (-13.8). • Earnings per share, basic and diluted, were SEK -0.05 (-0.09). • Cash flow from operating activities totaled SEK -20.6 million (-2.6). • Net sales reached SEK 45.6 million (50.9). • The operating result totaled SEK -52.1 million (-48.1). • Earnings per share, basic and diluted, were SEK -0.28 (-0.30). • Cash flow from operating activities for the period totaled SEK -60.5 million (-40.3). • Net cash totaled SEK 73.0 million (-17.7) at year-end.

Comment from the CEO

"Throughout the year, we have made significant commercial progress in ColdZyme's home market, Sweden. Sales and market share data from pharmacies confirm this positive development.

In summary, 2024 has been a year of focus on research, business development, and sales in our own markets. We have created the right conditions for future growth by strengthening our sales organization. While we still face challenges, we are very optimistic about the publication of the independent clinical study, which is imperative for driving growth forward. I am confident that this will mark the beginning of an exciting 2025," said Claus Egstrand, CEO.

Significant events during the quarter

No significant events were reported during the quarter

Significant events after the quarter

No significant events were reported after the quarter

Other events during and after the quarter

Enzymatica strengthened the sales organization by recruiting a new Senior Sales & Marketing Director Sweden, as well as a Director of Strategic Partnerships.

ColdZyme advertised on TV4 and appeared on YouTube during the peak cold season.

In October, new MDR packaging was launched in Sweden , which enables clearer consumer information.

The full report is available on: www.enzymatica.com/investors/financial-reports

This information is information that Enzymatica is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 08:30 a.m. CET on February 18, 2025.

Enzymatica AB is headquartered in Lund, Sweden, and is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

For more information, please visit www.enzymatica.se. Enzymatica's Certified Adviser is Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ).

