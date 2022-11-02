Enzymatica AB Interim report Q3/2022: A broader role for ColdZyme adds potential for the future

LUND, Sweden, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Significant events during the quarter Significant events after the quarter · To ensure the long-term financing of the business, in

September the company raised about SEK 74.7 million

before issue expenses through a rights issue. The rights

issue was fully subscribed, including 63 percent

subscribed with the support of subscription rights and 1

percent without the support of subscription rights. The

company's three largest shareholders, along with the

CEO and the Chairman of the Board, subscribed for the

remainder, 36 percent, in accordance with the guarantee commitments. · On October 31, the journal Respiratory Research published

a study from the Medical University of Innsbruck, Austria,

which shows that ColdZyme blocks the widespread and

highly transmissible omicron variants BA.4 and BA.5 from

adhering to and infecting human cells. According to the

research group that conducted the study, this opens the

possibility that ColdZyme can be applied in the prevention

of SARS-CoV-2 spreading. Continued clinical trials are needed

to establish the effect in vivo.

Other events during the quarter

· The company's mouth spray was launched in Mexico and Turkey, expanding the company's market by more than 200 million consumers.

Third quarter January-September · Net sales reached SEK 18.5 (15.4) million. · The operating result totaled SEK -12.6 (-6.0) million. · The operating result includes non-recurring costs of SEK 6.2 million

as an effect of renegotiation of agreements with two of the company's business partners. · Earnings per share, basic and diluted, were SEK -0.08 (-0.04). · Cash flow from operating activities totaled SEK -6.0 (-16.2) million. · Cash flow from financing activities totaled SEK 81.1 million, of which

SEK 69.1 refer to rights issue carried out in September. · Net sales reached SEK 32.3 (38.5) million. · The operating result totaled SEK -46.6 (-34.7) million. · Earnings per share, basic and diluted, were SEK -0.31 (-0.24). · Cash flow from operating activities totaled SEK 37.7 (-29.3) million. · Net cash totaled SEK 57.3 (35.7) million.

"The study that has been published in Respiratory Research shows ColdZyme has the potential to move from a cold remedy product to a complement to vaccines in the protection against Covid-19. After a couple of very hard years, many signs now indicate that Enzymatica has passed the austerity caused by the pandemic. We see good possibilities of expanding in new and existing markets, we have a good organization in place, and strong business partners. I am convinced that there are a number of exciting and successful years ahead of us", said Claus Egstrand, CEO of Enzymatica.

The full year-end report is available on: www.enzymatica.com/investors/financial-reports

