Envision Energy Ranks in Industry's Top 2% for Second Year with EcoVadis Gold Rating

SHANGHAI, Sept. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Envision Energy, a global leader in green technology, has once again earned the EcoVadis Gold Rating. Among around 49,000 companies assessed worldwide this year, Envision ranked in the top 5% globally and the top 2% within its industry. This marks the second consecutive year Envision has achieved the Gold rating, reflecting company's ongoing commitment and leadership in advancing the global sustainability.

EcoVadis is the world's largest and most influential corporate social responsibility and sustainability rating organization. Its assessment network spans over 159,000 companies across 185+ countries and 250+ industries, impacting an estimated 125 million workers throughout the global value chain. EcoVadis ratings have become a key reference for procurement teams at more than 1,400 multinational corporations in their sourcing and partnership decisions.

The evaluation assessed four key areas: Environment, Labor & Human Rights, Ethics, and Sustainable Procurement, covering 21 topics and 704 indicators. It provided a thorough review of each company's policies, implementation practices, certifications, endorsements, and disclosure of information. Envision scored 24 points above the industry average, ranking in the top 4% of its sector in Environment, Labor & Human Rights, while achieving a top 1% ranking specifically in Sustainable Procurement.

Notably, EcoVadis highlighted Envision's outstanding carbon management, recognizing the company's comprehensive greenhouse gas management framework, advanced decarbonization commitments, actionable initiatives, and robust performance monitoring. Leveraging its EnOS operating system, Envision has built a global Carbon Management System covering its power plants, major products, and core supply chains, enabling comprehensive greenhouse gas accounting for organizational operations, products, and supply chains. Its calculation models have been certified by leading third-party authorities, ensuring scientific accuracy and reliability. By identifying high-emission hotspots and converting insights into actionable reduction measures, Envision empowers efficient and precise low-carbon transitions.

Building on its 2024 achievements, Envision has continued to strengthen its ESG practices and delivered outstanding performance across environmental, social, and governance dimensions. Highlights include:

Environment: A proprietary sustainability platform aligned with leading international disclosure standards, fully embedded into the company's governance framework to ensure complete, accurate, and transparent environmental reporting.

Labor & Human Rights: Comprehensive employee development plans and personalized training programs, combined with rigorous occupational health and safety controls to systematically identify and mitigate potential risks.

Ethics: ISO 37301:2021 Compliance Management System certification, demonstrating Envision's compliance practices meet international standards. The company has established the Compliance and Business Ethics Committee (CBEC), provides anti-corruption training, safeguards customer data, and conducts regular information security and business ethics risk assessments.

Sustainable Procurement: Strengthened sustainable procurement policies, embedding green principles into supply-chain agreements, setting ESG targets across environmental, social, and governance areas, and advancing supplier due diligence to drives upstream and downstream collaboration.Through its global Carbon Management System, Envision steadily builds a responsible and sustainable supply-chain ecosystem.

As a global leader in green technology, Envision has been a pioneer in the industry's low-carbon transition, becoming one of the first to commit to the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). Since 2022, Envision has achieved operational carbon neutrality for three consecutive years and, in 2024, successfully reached 100% renewable electricity usage, fulfilling its RE100 commitment one year ahead of schedule. Most recently, Envision received an "A" rating from CDP, the world's leading environmental disclosure platform, being the first Chinese renewable energy company to earn CDP's highest rating. In June 2025, the company also completed the final review of Asia's first loan to obtain dual certification as both a sustainability-linked and green credit facility.

