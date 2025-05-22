ROTTERDAM, Netherlands, May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Envision Energy, a global leader in green technology, announced today at the World Hydrogen Summit that its initial phase of Envision's green hydrogen and ammonia project in Chifeng has been granted the Bureau Veritas Renewable Ammonia Certification, marking it one of the world's first green ammonia facilities to meet Bureau Veritas' stringent criteria. Meanwhile, Envision is pursuing China's first ISCC Plus certification for green liquid ammonia, along with the RFNBO compliance statement.

Envision Energy Obtained Bureau Veritas Certification for Chifeng Green Ammonia Plant

Bureau Veritas Renewable Ammonia Certification is an international accreditation recognizing the plant's excellence in safety, sustainability, and low-carbon hydrogen production with exceptionally low carbon footprint. The certification verifies that the Chifeng plant produces ammonia entirely from renewable hydrogen and meets strict standards for carbon emissions, safety, and environmental impact. The project uses Envision's advanced electrolyzer technology, powered by wind and solar, to produce 300,000 tons of green ammonia annually, making it one of the world's first and largest commercial projects of its kind. By achieving Bureau Veritas certification at the initial phase, Envision Energy is demonstrating that even at industrial scale, renewable hydrogen and ammonia can be produced safely and sustainably in full compliance with international standards.

"Receiving this certification marks a major milestone for Envision Energy," said Frank Yu, VP of Envision Energy. "It is a testament to how innovation and sustainability can go hand-in-hand – from our advanced electrolyzer technology to the use of 100% renewable power, we're redefining what's possible in green hydrogen and ammonia production. By meeting Bureau Veritas's stringent standard, we are reinforcing Envision's commitment to excellence and building trust that our hydrogen-based fuels are truly green. Envision will continue to push the boundaries of innovation to accelerate the global energy transition."

Laurence Boisramé, Global Director of Hydrogen at Bureau Veritas, commented: "Envision Energy's achievement is a pioneering step for the hydrogen industry. It demonstrates that large-scale renewable-based hydrogen and ammonia production can meet the highest international standards and meet quality, sustainability and safety requirements. By attaining the certification, Envision is helping to set a new benchmark for the industry – one that fosters transparency and trust in green hydrogen projects worldwide as per Bureau Veritas Leap | 28 strategy aiming to expand Group' services and strengthening its position as a leader in the Testing, Inspection and Certification industry for renewables and power generation sector."

The Bureau Veritas certification not only affirms that the Chifeng plant's operations are safe and sustainable, but also enhances the project's bankability and international credibility, paving the way for broader adoption of green ammonia as a clean fuel and energy carrier. This certification is more than a recognition of Envision Energy's achievement; it is a signal to the industry that scalable, sustainable hydrogen production is achievable today.

