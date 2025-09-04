Envision Energy Makes Landmark Entry into Turkey with 232MW Wind Project in Partnership with Yildizlar Group

IZMIR, Turkey, Sept. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Envision Energy, a global leader in green technology, announced during the Turkish Wind Energy Congress (TWEC) that it will partner with ERN Holding & Yildizlar Group, one of Turkey's largest wind and storage developers, on a 232MW wind power project in Karaman. This marks Envision's first wind power project in Turkey, representing a significant milestone in the company's global clean energy journey.

Envision Energy Enters Turkey with 232MW Wind Project in Partnership with Yildizlar Group

Leveraging its cutting-edge technologies and proven global project execution, Envision will support Turkey in optimizing its energy mix and achieving carbon neutrality targets. The collaboration establishes a solid foundation for Envision's long-term involvement in Turkey's energy transition while setting a benchmark for the company's expansion across Eastern Europe and Central Asia.

"Turkey plays a pivotal role in the global energy landscape with its strategic position as a bridge between Eastern Europe and Central Asia." said Kane Xu, Senior Vice President and President of International Product Lines at Envision Energy. "Our partnership with Yildizlar is not only a breakthrough in a new market, but also a key step in executing Envision's global strategy. Together, we will accelerate the clean energy transition in Turkey and beyond, driving energy diversification and advancing net zero ambitions across the region."

Mufit Eren, Chairman of Yildizlar, said: "Envision Energy has demonstrated exceptional reliability and vision, making them a truly valuable partner for Turkey. This milestone is not only a business success, but also a reflection of our shared responsibility to strengthen Turkey's energy independence and contribute to a cleaner, more sustainable future. As Yildizlar, we remain deeply committed to serving our nation, and together with Envision, we will continue to build projects that bring long-term value to our people and our homeland."

According to Turkish Wind Energy Association, Turkey has a market potential of 30 GW of wind power by 2035. As of May 2025, the country had already installed over 13GW, supplying more than 11% of its electricity demand. Wind power is rapidly gaining prominence within Turkey's renewable energy mix, driven by the government's ambitious targets. Envision Energy is supporting this growth by bringing cutting-edge wind turbine technology and global project expertise. Through its partnership with ERN Holding & Yıldızlar Group, Envision helps Turkey progress toward its 2035 wind targets while introducing international best practices to enhance the efficiency, reliability, and sustainability of its clean energy transition.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2764479/Envision_Energy_Enters_Turkey_232MW_Wind_Project_Partnership_Yildizlar_Group.jpg