Envision Energy Celebrates Groundbreaking of Renewable Energy Facility in Kazakhstan

KHORGOS, Kazakhstan, Jan. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- January 17, last Friday, marked the groundbreaking of Envision Energy's renewable energy plant in Kazakhstan, a key project for the company's global presence in clean energy technology. This milestone project will produce wind turbines and energy storage systems, following the agreement signed last month with Kazakhstan Utility Systems LLP, one of the country's leading energy companies. The event was attended and witnessed by Mr. Sungat Yesimkhanov, Vice Minister of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Mr. Olzhas Saparbekov, Vice Minister of Industry and Construction of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Mr. Asset Kanagatov, Deputy Governor of Zhetysu Region, Ms. Lu Anqi, Counselor of the Consulate General of China in Almaty, Mr. Dinmukhamet Idrisov, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Kazakhstan Utility Systems LLP and Mr. Kane Xu, Envision Energy's Senior Vice President and President of International Product Lines.

Envision Groundbreaking Ceremony for Renewable Energy Plants in Kazakhstan

As Kazakhstan strives to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060, this facility represents a significant step toward realizing its renewable energy ambitions. With a total investment of $40 million, the plant will have an annual production capacity of 2 GW of wind turbines—equivalent to 250 units per year—and 1 GWh of energy storage systems, delivering 100 units annually. 60% of the output will serve Kazakhstan's domestic market, while the remaining 40% will be exported to Central Asia and the Caucasus. The facility is expected to create over 3,000 jobs, including 300 core production roles, and is scheduled to begin operations in the third quarter of 2026.

Envision Energy will leverage its innovative renewable energy system to provide Kazakhstan with cutting-edge technical support throughout the project lifecycle, offering services in design, production, and operation of renewable energy plants and storage systems. This initiative will maximize the synergy of wind and storage integration, effectively addressing Kazakhstan's market demands, reducing transportation costs, and minimizing environmental impacts across the supply chain. Additionally, the facility will include a service and technical support center to foster local talent and enhance professional development in Kazakhstan.

Kane Xu, Envision Energy Senior Vice President and President of International Product Lines, highlighted the company's commitment to the collaboration: "We are delighted to partner with Kazakhstan Utility Systems LLP on this innovative initiative. By leveraging our cutting-edge industry technologies, Envision will support Kazakhstan in reducing carbon emissions, advancing clean energy, and attracting international investments and technologies. This initiative will significantly accelerate Kazakhstan's transition to a sustainable energy future, fostering economic growth, and driving innovation."

"Collaboration with Envision Energy opens unique opportunities for Kazakhstan in developing renewable energy and localizing high-tech production. This is not only a step toward energy independence but also a catalyst for improving local specialists' qualifications and strengthening our role in the global green transformation." noted Dinmukhamet Idrisov, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Kazakhstan Utility Systems LLP.

The partnership will also enhance the skills of local professionals through the transfer of advanced knowledge and technology, as well as the implementation of professional training programs. The companies also plan to conduct research with local universities to optimize products for Kazakhstan's conditions.

About Envision Energy :

Envision Energy is a world-leading green technology company committed to becoming a net zero technology partner for global enterprises, governments, and institutions. With a focus on three core business areas: smart wind turbines, energy storage, and green hydrogen solutions, Envision Energy delivers integrated solutions that drive the energy transition. It also manages Envision-Hongshan Carbon-Neutral Fund and owns Envision Racing Formula E team, which conquered the Formula E teams' championship in 2023.

With its contributions to the global green energy transition, Envision Energy is featured as a "Green Giant" in 2024 TIME 100 Most Influential Companies list. The company has been included in Fortune's 2024 Change the World list for a second time as it continues to lead the industry in innovating new large-scale net-zero industrial park and full-stack green hydrogen technologies. Additionally, Envision Energy earned a spot on Forbes China's Best Employers list in both 2022 and 2024, for its outstanding leadership as an employer. Envision Energy has also received several accolades for its sustainability performance, including the EcoVadis Gold Medal and the CDP "A-List".

Envision Energy has been leveraging its global network of R&D and engineering centers across China, the US, the UK, France, Germany, Denmark, etc. to lead global green technology development. Envision Energy joined the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) in 2021 and is committed to achieving the "Business Ambition for 1.5°C". It has achieved carbon neutrality in its global operations by the end of 2022 and has set the goal of reaching net zero emissions by 2040.

About Kazakhstan Utility Systems LLP :

Kazakhstan Utility Systems LLP is one of the largest energy market companies in Kazakhstan, part of the Ordabasy Group project consortium. The group's enterprises form a production chain from electricity and heat generation to end-user delivery. Based on installed capacity, KKS ranks among the top four largest energy companies in the country.

