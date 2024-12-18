Envision Energy Achieves Milestone with Philippines' Largest Single Wind Power Contract

Envision Energy awarded contract to supply 344.5 MW wind turbines for ACEN's Quezon North Wind project, setting a record as the Philippines' largest single wind power project to date.

MANILA, Philippines, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Envision Energy, a global leader in green technology, has reached a significant milestone by signing the Philippines' largest single wind power contract to date. The landmark agreement awarded by ACEN, the renewable energy platform of the Ayala Group, involves the supply of 344.5 MW wind turbines for the Quezon North Wind project.

Envision Energy to supply 344.5 MW wind turbines for ACEN’s Quezon North Wind project

This partnership marks the second collaboration between Envision and ACEN. Envision's wind turbines will also power ACEN's 600 MW Monsoon Wind in Lao PDR that is set to export electricity to Vietnam, making it Southeast Asia's first cross-border wind project. This underscores Envision Energy's commitment to advancing sustainable energy solutions worldwide.

Quezon North Wind is being developed as the largest onshore wind project in the Philippines. The Envision wind power agreement offers comprehensive lifecycle services including the design, engineering, manufacturing, and delivery of high-performance wind turbine generators (WTGs) featuring 150-meter-tall towers. Envision Energy will leverage its expertise to deliver optimized energy generation tailored to the unique wind conditions in Quezon province, integrating cutting-edge solutions that ensure high performance and reliability. This project will serve as a critical addition to the country's renewable energy capacity, supporting the Philippines' energy transition and sustainability goals.

Kane Xu, Senior Vice President and President of International Product Lines at Envision Energy, remarked, "We are excited about the opportunities this project presents. Envision's cutting-edge high-tower turbine technology and intelligent control systems are specifically engineered to optimize performance under local wind conditions, significantly enhancing wind energy capture and boosting generation efficiency. This initiative will greatly increase the Philippines' renewable energy capacity and support the country's shift toward a green economy. It also underscores our mutual commitment to advancing renewable energy and fostering sustainable development across Southeast Asia."

As a global leader in renewable energy and intelligent wind power technology, Envision Energy is dedicated to delivering efficient and reliable clean energy solutions worldwide. Its state-of-the-art turbines will play a crucial role in pioneering sustainable energy solutions in the Philippines, accelerating the country's adoption of renewable energy. Envision's investment in intelligent control systems and data analytics will further enhance the operational efficiency of the Quezon North Wind Power Project, contributing to the Philippines' broader mission of transitioning to a green economy.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2583929/Envision_Energy_supply_344_5_MW_wind_turbines_ACEN_s_Quezon.jpg