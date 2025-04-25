Environmental Testing Products Market worth US$5.62 billion by 2030 with 7.1% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., April 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Environmental Testing Products Market, valued at US$3.41 billion in 2023, is forecasted to grow at a robust CAGR of 7.1%, reaching US$3.80 billion in 2024 and an impressive US$5.62 billion by 2030. The PFAS testing market is expected to experience significant growth during the forecast period, driven by increased funding for wastewater treatment initiatives and heightened efforts to raise awareness about PFAS testing for environmental protection.

By Based on product, the Environmental testing products market is segmented into instruments, consumables, and software & services. One primary factor evangelizing the environmental-testing instruments market would be the increasingly stringent legal requirements for different regulatory compliance-monitoring purposes, as well as other propelling factors like public awareness of environmental issues, increases in industrial activities, technological advancements, climate change initiatives, even emerging contaminants detection requirements, the growth of biobanking facilities, sustainability goals, and government support. These many facets will continuously morph globally into that future environment for the environmental testing instruments market, resulting eventually in a burgeoning of innovation and investment in this area.

By on technology, the Environmental testing products market is categorized into liquid chromatography, gas chromatography, NMR spectroscopy, standalone mass spectrometry, Infra-Red spectroscopy, Raman spectroscopy, PCR, immunoassay and other technologies, with liquid chromatography segment dominating the market share in 2023. Demand for liquid chromatography products in environmental testing stems from stringent government regulations, rising concern for the environment, advancements in technology necessitating the detection of emerging contaminants, growth in biobanking and research programs, sustainability objectives, increased investments into monitoring programs, and demand from industrial sectors. Along these lines, the liquid chromatography development will be an increasingly important focal point toward environmental protection and public health via accurate testing and analysis.

By geography, the Environmental testing products market is categorized into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa, with North America dominating the market share in 2023. The market for environmental testing in America grows because of tight regulatory frameworks, rising public awareness, an expansion of industrial activities, technological advancements, climate change initiatives, need for emerging contaminants detection, sustainability goals, and government funding support. All of these will keep developing and shaping the future face of the environmental testing market in North America for innovation and investment in this crucial sector.

As of 2023, prominent players in the environmental testing products market are Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Danaher (US), Waters Corporation (US), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), Bruker (US), among others.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc (US):

Thermo Fisher Scientific stands tall as a preeminent provider in the field of environmental testing products. It's really one of the battalions in the war against air, water, soil and other environmental matrices. Innovation and constant technology evolution will be the beacons for the future-to improve accuracy, efficiency, and usability of the environmental testing products towards development. The effects from the launching of the Thermo Scientific Q Exactive mass spectrometer have further enhanced laboratories in analyzing the presence of trace levels of contaminations in complex matrices. The successful entry of Thermo Fisher Scientific into the environment testing products market has been based on other pillars such as stricter regulation compliance requirements for environmental testing products, advancements in technologies, rising public awareness of environmental issues, growing industrial activities, climate change initiatives and emerging contaminants, sustainability interventions and wider global market expansion.

Danaher Corporation (US):

Danaher Corporation is an innovator in global science and technology and develops products that are found in all sectors, including environmental testing. The company provides a portfolio of products and solutions to satisfy the growing demand for environmental testing and monitoring. The integration of advanced technologies such as real-time monitoring, automation, and data analytics increases the efficiency and accuracy of environmental testing. The launch of XRF (X-ray fluorescence) analysers by Horiba, a subsidiary of Danaher, enables rapid analysis of soil and sediment samples for heavy metals with quick results for environmental evaluation. Regulatory compliance, technological innovation, public awareness of environmental issues, growth in water quality testing and detection of emerging contaminants, government funding support, and sustainability initiatives drive Danaher Corporation's success in the environmental testing products marketplace. Those factors continue to evolve, and Danaher intends to be well-positioned to meet the increasing demand placed before them for effective environmental monitoring solutions across a variety of different sectors.

Agilent Technologies (Ireland):

Agilent Technologies is a major supplier of analytical instruments, software, and services within the environmental testing market. With instruments meant to monitor and analyse a variety of environmental samples like air, water, soil, and waste, the company has a wider product base. Agilent's instruments are used in laboratories for compliance testing for pollutants, including heavy metals, VOCs, and other hazardous substances. The sensitivity and rapidity brought in by the introduction of advanced methods like high-resolution mass spectrometry (HRMS) and gas chromatography-mass spectrometry (GC-MS) are increased in particular by the Agilent 6495 Triple Quadrupole LC/MS system, which provides amazing sensitivity for trace-level analysis of contaminants in complex environmental matrices. Agilent Technologies benefits from IM-technology development in environmental testing products as per stringent regulatory requirements, emerging contaminants, increased public awareness of environmental issues, rising industrial activities, and sustainability initiatives. This, together with the expansion of research facilities and government support, offers a growing spectrum for Agilent's environmental testing innovations based on the changing scenario of the above-mentioned factors.

Waters Corporation (Netherlands):

Several factors make Waters well-placed in the environmental testing market, such as the evolving regulatory requirements, technological innovations, increasing public awareness of environmental issues, new contaminants, increasing industrial activity, initiatives of climate change, expansion of biobanking facilities, and government funding support. Waters continue to play a vital role in the advancement of environmental testing in several areas with the development and supply of innovative analytical solutions that cater to these needs. Waters Corporation has newly developed methods and applications for detecting such emerging pollutants in their mass spectrometry technology. Innovative solutions are required by laboratories to effectively analyse the emerging contaminants.

Shimadzu Corporation (Germany):

Shimadzu Corporation's environmental testing products are thus driven by innovation technology, compliance with regulations, the rising awareness for the environment, the increasing industrial applications, emerging contaminants detection needs, sustainability initiatives, and global market applicability. Shimadzu's understanding of these factors ensures a continuous upgrade of capabilities and advantages in environmental testing, thereby allowing laboratories and industries to monitor and manage effectively their environmental impacts. Where stringent water quality standards exist, Shimadzu has specialized analysis equipment for water that conforms to local laws and standards, as well as accurate results. Shimadzu's gas chromatographs are used in petrochemical companies to analyze the Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs) in emissions, adhering to environmental standard compliance. Organizations now focus on ensuring minimum damage to the environment by their operations, which requires even more reliable testing equipment.

