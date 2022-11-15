Enterprises Across EMEA Rapidly Increase Adoption of Workday to Drive Business Growth and Optimise Workforce Management

Workday Applications Now Used by Over 2,000 Customers In EMEA Including More Than 40% of the FTSE100 and DAX40, and More Than 30% of the CAC40

PLEASANTON, Calif. and STOCKHOLM, Sweden, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY), a leader in enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources , today announced continued momentum in the EMEA region, as more companies select Workday to help drive digital transformation.

Amidst growing global uncertainty, organisations are turning to solutions that help them navigate complex environments and integrate data and insights to drive better and faster business outcomes. With Workday Financial Management and Workday Human Capital Management (HCM), finance and HR teams can quickly respond to shifts in the business environment and deliver greater value to the business.

Workday continues to scale rapidly in the EMEA region with more than 2,000 customers headquartered in Europe, including Asda, Basic Fit, franprix, Glovo, Mazars, and Telpark. The company has seen significant growth in France, Germany, and the UK, and other European countries. Workday applications are now used by more than 40% of the FTSE100 and DAX40, and more than 30% of the CAC40.

In the current fiscal year, over 100 European-headquartered companies have selected Workday:

Electrolux , headquartered in Sweden , is a leading global appliance company that sells approximately 60 million household products in approximately 120 markets every year, and employs 52,000 people around the world. The company has selected Workday HCM to help deliver seamless workforce management.

, headquartered in , is a leading global appliance company that sells approximately 60 million household products in approximately 120 markets every year, and employs 52,000 people around the world. The company has selected Workday HCM to help deliver seamless workforce management. Deepl , headquartered in Germany , is an AI company that strives to overcome language barriers through artificial intelligence used by over half a billion people to date. The company has chosen Workday Financial Management to intelligently manage finance processes and Workday Adaptive Planning for greater planning agility.

, headquartered in , is an AI company that strives to overcome language barriers through artificial intelligence used by over half a billion people to date. The company has chosen Workday Financial Management to intelligently manage finance processes and for greater planning agility. Metabo, headquartered in Germany , is a manufacturer of professional power tools and accessories with over 2,000 employees worldwide. The company has selected Workday HCM, talent management, recruiting, and learning management software for wide-ranging HR processes to create a seamless employee experience.

headquartered in , is a manufacturer of professional power tools and accessories with over 2,000 employees worldwide. The company has selected Workday HCM, talent management, recruiting, and learning management software for wide-ranging HR processes to create a seamless employee experience. Believe , headquartered in France , is one of the world's leading digital music companies with over 1,610 employees in more than 50 countries. The company has adopted Workday HCM and Workday Peakon Employee Voice to help transform the way they support their employees in their career development, and foster their engagement.

, headquartered in , is one of the world's leading digital music companies with over 1,610 employees in more than 50 countries. The company has adopted Workday HCM and to help transform the way they support their employees in their career development, and foster their engagement. Over the course of this fiscal year, over 150 European-headquartered customers have gone live with Workday applications:

The Hyde Group , headquartered in the UK, is one of the UK's leading and award-winning providers of affordable housing in London and the south east of England , putting about 48,000 roofs over the heads of more than 100,000 people who might not otherwise have one. The association has gone live with Workday Financial Management to intelligently automate its financial processes and gain deeper business insights.

, headquartered in the UK, is one of the UK's leading and award-winning providers of affordable housing in and the south east of , putting about 48,000 roofs over the heads of more than 100,000 people who might not otherwise have one. The association has gone live with Workday Financial Management to intelligently automate its financial processes and gain deeper business insights. Parques Reunidos , headquartered in Spain , is one of the leading global leisure attraction operators, with more than 60 different assets including theme parks, zoos, marine parks, water parks, lodging properties and other attractions spread out across Europe , North America , and Australia . The company has deployed Workday HCM to help digitise HR processes and improve employee engagement.

, headquartered in , is one of the leading global leisure attraction operators, with more than 60 different assets including theme parks, zoos, marine parks, water parks, lodging properties and other attractions spread out across , , and . The company has deployed Workday HCM to help digitise HR processes and improve employee engagement. Stagecoach, headquartered in the UK, is the UK's biggest bus, coach and tram operator. The company has deployed Workday HCM with Payroll to give their workforce an easy way to digitally access pay information, request holiday and time off, as well as simplify and reduce manual processes, spreadsheets and paperwork.

headquartered in the UK, is the UK's biggest bus, coach and tram operator. The company has deployed Workday HCM with Payroll to give their workforce an easy way to digitally access pay information, request holiday and time off, as well as simplify and reduce manual processes, spreadsheets and paperwork. Sky, headquartered in the UK, is one of Europe's leading media and entertainment companies. The company has gone live with Workday HCM, Prism Analytics, Recruiting, Talent and Performance, and Learning, to help transform their HR processes.

Comments on the news:

"We needed a global, digital HR solution that was easy to use even for non-digital natives. With Workday, we have more than just a digital tool for management of day to day HR activities. We can now offer our employees more autonomy as well as better access to training, which are two key elements that improve the quality of life at work and increase talent retention," said Jonathan Goldfarb, director of Talent, Employer Branding & HR Innovation, franprix.

"We want to inspire and enable our colleagues," said Hayley Tatum, chief people officer, Asda. "Workday will provide employees with the tools to learn and develop new skills relevant to their roles, while helping us to sharpen team and business performance. Workday's agile technology architecture means that we'll be able to take on tomorrow's challenges, helping to ensure that our colleagues have the support they need."

"With Workday, we have found the optimal partner and companion for the future of our company," said Christopher Korduan, CFO, Mazars in Germany. "Workday and Mazars are not only united by a clear vision and corporate culture, we were also convinced by the interpersonal component from the very beginning. Therefore, I am very much looking forward to the collaboration and the new opportunities that will enable us to decisively drive our growth and inspire our employees."

"There is incredible momentum in EMEA for Workday because of our ability to help companies effectively navigate change and drive positive business outcomes. Employee adoption is often one of the biggest challenges in new digital transformation initiatives, but the simplicity of Workday user experience and speed of the Workday architecture encourages rapid user adoption," said Angelique de Vries, president of EMEA, Workday. "Workday is committed to helping customers make faster, more informed decisions that help them fuel business growth."

