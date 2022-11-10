Enterprise Video Market worth $31.4 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Enterprise Video Market size is projected to grow from USD 19.8 billion in 2022 to USD 31.4 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=1182

By application, Marketing & Client Engagement segment to have the highest growth rate during the forecast period

Organizations worldwide are adopting enterprise video solutions to empower their client engagement, brand awareness, and marketing activities. With the help of Enterprise Video Marketing platforms, organizations can easily engage audiences, communicate more efficiently, and expand their reach. enterprise video solutions help enhance customer engagement by enabling rating, commenting, and sharing videos on social media. These solutions assist in measuring the impact of each video and optimizing content and distribution strategies with the help of built-in analytics. They also help enterprises launch video customer engagement programs. The effective use of enterprise video solutions has helped organizations transform marketing from a cost center to a revenue function.

By deployment, cloud segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Cloud or hosted enterprise video solutions are provided as SaaS by service providers. The advantage of cloud deployment of these solutions is the reduced physical infrastructure requirement, which results in low maintenance costs for organizations. Cloud-based enterprise video solutions are an excellent option for one-time events and occasional content services. With advancements in cloud-based technologies, the use of enterprise video solutions as SaaS is emerging as one of the best practices for companies looking to deploy cost-effective functionalities. Cloud-based enterprise video solutions also offer real-time data visibility to employees, enabling organizations to communicate with different departments before, during, and after each meeting.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=1182

Asia Pacific to have the highest growth rate during the forecast period

The rapid increase in the adoption of enterprise video solutions in Asia Pacific has made it highly lucrative and one of the fastest-growing markets globally. The region is expected to become a highly potential market for enterprise video solutions and services due to the growing need for robust collaborations and enhanced decision-making within and across organizations.

Several technological service providers in this region are partnering with solution providers to enhance and provide customized offerings per local client's business requirements. For instance, In June 2018, Panopto launched Video Cloud on Singapore-based AWS data center to strengthen its presence in ASIA PACIFIC region.

Market Players

The major players in the Enterprise Video Market are IBM (US), Microsoft (US), Google (US), Avaya (US), AWS (US), Cisco (US), Poly (US), Adobe (US), Zoom Video Communications (US), LogMeIn (US), RingCentral (US), MediaPlatform (US), INXPO (US), Kollective Technology (US), Haivision (Canada), BlueJeans (US), Kaltura (US), Lifesize (US), On24 (US), Enghouse Systems (Canada), Brightcove (US), VIDIZMO (US), Panopto (US), Vbrick (US), Qumu (US), Dalet Digital Media Systems (US), and Sonic Foundry (US). These players have adopted various growth strategies, such as partnerships, agreements and collaborations, new product launches and product enhancements, and acquisitions, to expand their footprint in the Enterprise Video Market.

Browse Adjacent Market: Software & Services Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Environment, Health, and Safety Market - Global Forecast to 2027

Digital Transformation Market - Global Forecast to 2027

EdTech and Smart Classrooms Market - Global Forecast to 2027

Marketing Automation Market - Global Forecast to 2027

Loyalty Management Market - Global Forecast to 2026

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/enterprise-video-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/enterprise-video.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets