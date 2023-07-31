Enterprise Networking Market to be Worth $298.31 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global enterprise networking market size is expected to reach USD 298.31 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2023 to 2030. As businesses undergo digital transformation, the demand for agile and flexible networking solutions has increased. Traditional networking models may need help to meet modern businesses' dynamic and evolving needs, which require fast and efficient communication between multiple devices, locations, and cloud services. In addition, the need for increased wireless capacity has become a critical issue for many enterprises, particularly with the rise of remote work and mobile devices. It has led to increased investment in upgrading wireless networks and improving connectivity, expected to drive enterprise networking demand over the forecast period.

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

The ethernet switch segment led the market in 2022, accounting for over 37% share of the global revenue. With the growth of cloud computing, big data, and the Internet of Things (IoT), there has been a significant increase in data traffic. Ethernet switches provide a cost-effective and efficient way to handle this traffic

The outsourced segment held the largest revenue share of over 68% in 2022. Outsourcing network services provides businesses with access to specialized expertise and knowledge that may not be available in-house. This can help businesses improve network performance, security, and reliability

The APAC region led the market in 2022, accounting for over 38% share of the global revenue. such as China and India , have experienced significant economic growth in recent years. This has led to increased demand for network infrastructure to support business growth and digital transformation

and , have experienced significant economic growth in recent years. This has led to increased demand for network infrastructure to support business growth and digital transformation Software-defined networking (SDN) has become increasingly popular in recent years. Ethernet switches play a critical role in SDN architectures by providing the necessary hardware to support virtualized network functions

Read full market research report, "Enterprise Networking Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Equipment (Ethernet Switch, Enterprise Routers, WLAN, Network Security), By Infrastructure Type (In-house, Outsourced), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Enterprise Networking Market Growth & Trends



Networking is a critical component of digital transformation. It allows organizations to connect people, devices, and systems in new and innovative ways, enabling them to deliver better digital experiences to customers, partners, and employees. Digital experience encompasses all people's interactions with digital technology, including websites, mobile apps, social media platforms, and other digital channels. To deliver a seamless and engaging digital experience, organizations need a reliable and high-performance network to support the increased demand for data, applications, and services. For instance, Huawei offers extensive WLAN products to provide high-speed, secure, and reliable wireless network connections. These products are compatible with 802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax standards and excel in indoor and outdoor deployment scenarios. The organization was positioned as a Leader in the Enterprise Wired and Wireless LAN Infrastructure Gartner Magic Quadrant for 2022.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the enterprise networking market. With the sudden shift to remote work, businesses faced the challenge of ensuring their networks could support numerous remote workers while maintaining security and performance. It led to a surge in demand for networking solutions supporting remote access and cloud-based applications. Further, cloud-based applications such as video conferencing and collaboration tools became essential for remote work, leading to increased adoption of cloud-based networking solutions...

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2023 USD 201.65 billion Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 298.31 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 5.8% from 2023 to 2030 Base year for estimation 2022 Historical data 2017 - 2021 Forecast period 2023 - 2030

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.