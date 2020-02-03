Enterprise Agile Transformation Services Market to $63.83 Bn, Globally, by 2026 at 19.5% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research

Rise in need for accelerated product development, surge in need to improve teamwork and communication in enterprises, and growth of the IoT sector drive the growth of the global enterprise agile transformation services market

PORTLAND, Oregon, Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Enterprise Agile Transformation Services Market by Methodology (Scrum, Scrum/XP, Scrumban, Kanban, Custom Hybrid, and Others), Service Type ( Development Services, Consulting Services, and Others), Organization Size (Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprises), Industry Vertical (BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail, Media & Entertainment, Government & Public Sector, Manufacturing, Healthcare, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026". According to the report, the global enterprise agile transformation services market was pegged at $15.44 billion in 2018 and is projected to garner $63.83 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 19.5% from 2019 to 2026.

Incentives for market growth

Rise in need for accelerated product development, surge in need to improve teamwork and communication in enterprises, and growth of the IoT sector have boosted the growth of the global enterprise agile transformation services market. Moreover, shift in business needs supplemented the market growth. However, the frequent failure rates hamper the market growth. On the contrary, increase in adoption of agile services among non-IT industries and emerging applications of agile in growing big data complex landscape are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.

Scrum methodology segment dominated the market

The scrum segment held the largest share in 2018, contributing to more than half of the global enterprise agile transformation services market, owing to rise in adoption of scrum by various software development companies to increase coordination between teams and improve performance. However, the Kanban segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 22.7% during the forecast period, owing to surge in adoption of Kanban for managing manufacturing of products that focus on rapid delivery along with reducing the burden on the development team.

Retail segment to manifest the fastest CAGR through 2026

The retail segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 23.2% during the study period, owing to rise in digitalization and need for smooth operation efficiency. However, the IT & telecom segment accounted for the largest share in 2018, contributing to more than one-fourth of the global enterprise agile transformation services market. This is due to various constraints of the waterfall model of product development including long delivery cycles and high cost.

North America held the largest share

The global enterprise agile transformation services market across North America held the lion's share in 2018, contributing around two-fifths of the market, owing to adopt agile transformation services at a high rate to bring improvements in operational efficiency in IT infrastructure. However, the market across the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to manifest the fastest CAGR of 22.1% through 2026, owing to a surge in digitalization in emerging economies such as India and China.

Major market players

Accenture Plc.

Broadcom Inc.

Agile Sparks

Hexaware Technologies Limited

Endava Plc

LeadingAgile

International Business Machines Corporation

Symphony Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation

Xebia Group

