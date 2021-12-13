Enteral Feeding Devices Market to Reach USD 4,034.42 Million, Globally, by 2027 at 6.2% CAGR: The Insight Partners

- Major factors boosting the growth of Enteral Feeding Devices Market include growing demand for enteral feeding in-home care settings and a rising number of patients suffering from chronic diseases. However, complications associated with the use of enteral feeding devices is hampering growth of the market to a certain extent.

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to The Insight Partners study on "Enteral Feeding Devices Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecast – by Product, Material, Age Group and End User" the enteral feeding devices market was valued at US$ 2,359.06 million in 2018 and is projected to reach US$ 4,034.42 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% during 2019–2027. The growth of the market is attributed to the rising number of patients suffering from chronic diseases are anticipated to drive the growth of the market. However, the complications associated with enteral feeding devices is likely to hamper the growth of the market.

Enteral Feeding Devices Market: Competition Landscape and Key Developments

Abbott, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Boston Scientific Corporation, CARDINAL HEALTH, Cook Medical LLC, Danone SA, Fresenius Kabi AG, Moog Inc, Owen, Owens & Minor, Inc are among the key companies operating in the enteral feeding devices market. These players are focusing on the expansion and diversification of their market presence and the acquisition of a new customer base, thereby tapping prevailing business opportunities.

In May 2018 , As a result of this acquisition of the Halyard surgical and infection prevention business, a recognized leader in its segment, Owens & Minor takes a significant step in transforming its business into a global healthcare solutions provider. This transaction has expanded Owens & Minor's reach into untapped markets around the world. This acquisition has added a larger scale of business advantages to Owens & Minor's existing own-brand product portfolio and helps to expand the company's addressable markets.

, As a result of this acquisition of the Halyard surgical and infection prevention business, a recognized leader in its segment, Owens & Minor takes a significant step in transforming its business into a global healthcare solutions provider. This transaction has expanded Owens & Minor's reach into untapped markets around the world. This acquisition has added a larger scale of business advantages to Owens & Minor's existing own-brand product portfolio and helps to expand the company's addressable markets. In July 2017 , Cardinal Health acquired the patient recovery business of Medtronic in July 2017 . The patient recovery business comprises of patient care, deep vein thrombosis, and nutritional insufficiency business of Medtronic. The acquired business of Medtronic includes about 23 product categories across various markets. This acquisition as added different popular brands to the product portfolio of the company. The leading brands include Curity, Kendall, Dover, Argyle, and Kangaroo.

In 2019, North America dominated the market for the enteral feeding devices is largely held by the US among the countries in North America. The growth of the enteral feeding devices market in the United States is expected to grow because it has well-developed healthcare facilities, presence of top market players, increasing number of patients with chronic diseases such as oral cancer and robust distribution and sales network of important vendors. Also, they are experiencing growing incidences of diseases such as brain tumours, epilepsy, stroke, and others.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report "Chronic Kidney Disease in the United States, 2019", 15% that is around 37 million of the US population suffers from chronic kidney disease (CKD). Furthermore, 9 in 10 people do not know that they are suffering from CKD. Moreover, CKD is most common in people aged 65 years or more. It also reported that in 2016, more than 500,000 patients received dialysis treatment, about 200,000 had undergone a kidney transplant procedure and nearly 125,000 patients in the US started their treatment for end-stage kidney disease (ESKD). CKD is caused by diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease and obesity. Thus the growing incidences of diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease and obesity in the US is also likely to demand for blood collection devices market.

Moreover, the rise in transplant procedures across the United States is expected to increase the blood transfer procedures that require collection units such as tubes, bags and others. According to the Red Cross Blood Center, 4.5 million Americans require blood transfusion annually. Moreover, as per the Health Resource & Service Administration, it is stated that in 2018, about 36,528 transplants were performed. And as of July 2019, more than 113,000 people are added to the waiting list for an organ transplant. Thus, the rising numbers of patients for transplants are expected to indicate the indirect growth of the market.

In 2018, Asia Pacific accounted as the fastest growing region in the global enteral feeding devices market and was projected to grow at a faster pace over the forecasted period. The growth of the enteral feeding devices market in this region is primarily due to increasing chronic diseases, and the growing government initiatives for awareness regarding overcoming obesity, malnutrition and chronic diseases in the region. Furthermore, India is the second country in the world that has largest number of oral cancer patients across the world. In addition, growing healthcare expenditure is likely to increase the growth opportunities during the coming years.

Based on product, the enteral feeding devices market is segmented into enteral feeding tubes, enteral feeding pumps, administration sets, enteral syringes, and consumables. The Enteral feeding pumps segment accounted for more than 30.12% of the market share in 2019. In terms of material, the enteral feeding devices market is segmented into polyvinylchloride (PVC), polyurethane and silicone.The polyvinyl chloride (PVC) segment held the largest share of the market in 2019. In terms of age group, the enteral feeding devices market is segmented into adults and pediatrics.The adults segment held the largest share of the market in 2019. In terms of application, the enteral feeding devices market is segmented into oncology, gastrointestinal diseases, neurological disorders, diabetes, hypermetabolism, and other applications. The oncology segment held the largest share of the market in 2019.

Growing Demand for Enteral Feeding in the Home Care Settings in Enteral Feeding Devices Market:

Enteral feeding is the medical procedure that is used to provide nutrition to patients who are not able to attain an adequate amount of nutrition through oral intake or the patient may be able to eat or drink safely. Enteral feeding devices facilitate nutritional intake to improve or maintain the nutritional requirements of the patients. In the enteral feeding procedures, the gastrointestinal tract needs to be accessible and functioning sufficiently to absorb the administered nutrients.

In some cases of chronic disorders, patients are need not required to admit to the hospitals for enteral feeding related procedures. Healthcare professionals at their home can attend these patients. In the market, there are various products such as portable feeding pumps and ready to use enteral feeding kit is available. The medical services providers offer at-home enteral feeding related services. For instance, Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research (MFMER) offers home enteral nutrition services to the patients.

The increasing malnutrition has led to the development of government policies in various countries across the globe to develop nourishment programs that promote and encourage the use of enteral nutritional supplements. For instance, the Chinese government on facing the second largest under-nourished population worldwide developed a program under direct involvement of President of China named Healthy China 2030 that developed a National Nutrition Plan (2017–2030). This program targets malnutrition, anemia, breastfeeding, obesity and other issues prevailing in the country and measures to counterfeit them through appropriate nutrition and diet intake. Thus, government support along with increasing cases of malnutrition across the world, is expected to promote the growth of enteral feeding devices over the coming years.

Enteral Feeding Devices Market: Segmental Overview

In terms of product, enteral feeding pumps segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Enteral feeding pumps are developed to either clamp onto an IV pole or to be more portable. Some Enteral feeding pumps, such as the Sentinel, can be mounted onto an IV pole. Whereas, other pumps, like the Joey, can be used at a desktop in addition to fitting them to an IV pole. Some feeding pumps feature Backpack Accessories so that they can be easily transported. With the increasing use of enteral feeding in-home care settings, the segment is anticipated to witness considerable growth during the forecast period.In terms of material, the enteral feeding devices market is segmented into polyvinylchloride (PVC), polyurethane and silicone.The polyvinyl chloride (PVC) segment held the largest share of the market in 2019. In terms of age group, the enteral feeding devices market is segmented into adults and pediatrics.The adults segment held the largest share of the market in 2019. In terms of application, the enteral feeding devices market is segmented into oncology, gastrointestinal diseases, neurological disorders, diabetes, hypermetabolism, and other applications. The oncology segment held the largest share of the market in 2019.

