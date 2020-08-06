Enhanced Water Market Size Worth $11.3 Billion By 2027 | CAGR: 8.3%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global enhanced water market size is expected to reach USD 11.3 billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 8.3%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. These products are extremely popular among people suffering from kidney stones, bladder infection, fever, vomiting, and diarrhea. Enhanced water is also highly recommended for pregnant and breastfeeding women. Moreover, these products are consumed by people involved in a high-intensity workout and sports enthusiasts. Increasing the adoption of enhanced water among all age groups is expected to positively influence market growth. Health benefits associated with these products, along with the rising interest of millennials in sports and fitness-related activities, play a substantial role in boosting the demand for electrolyte hydration drinks. Moreover, increasing the number of product launches to suit the changing need of customers is driving market growth.

Key suggestions from the report:

Flavored products registered a sale of USD 3.6 billion in 2019. The product is preferred as it is a perfect replacement for all modern beverages that are not considered appropriate for health but yet are consumed because of their taste

The plain product category is expected to account for the largest revenue share during the forecast period with a CAGR of 8.6% from 2020 to 2027. These products are the perfect replacement for regular water and have the least possibility of having a certain color or flavor added to them.

The online distribution channel is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 8.9% during 2020 to 2027. The dominance of Generation Y, Z, and Alpha in the consumer segment who are more into shopping through the electronic media is driving the segment.

In Asia Pacific , the market is expected to register a CAGR of 8.9% from 2020 to 2027. Rising spending on fitness among millennials in developing economies including China and India is expected to promote the scope of products such as hydration drinks among buyers.

Read 80 page research report with ToC on "Enhanced Water Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Flavored, Plain), By Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), By Region (Americas, Europe, MEA, APAC), And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/enhanced-water-market

In June 2020, Daily Edge launched a new Enhanced Fruit Drinks, which is intended for providing support to increase hydration level and improve gut functions. It claims to provide a natural performance boost to its consumers. The product is available in flavors such as coconut citrus, berry punch, blood orange mango, and tropical ginger. The company claims that the product is 100% natural, free from caffeine and dairy, with no-GMO ingredients, and does not require to be refrigerated.

Consumers are focusing on purchasing hydration beverages owing to the associated health benefits such as digestion and circulation and for enhancing their appearance since adequate hydration leads to clearer and healthier skin. Such benefits are expected to drive the consumption of electrolyte hydration drinks among health-conscious consumers. The shifting interest of millennials towards sports and fitness activities is expected to further drive the market across the globe..

List of Key Players of Enhanced Water Market:

ax water



BiPro USA



CORE Nutrition LLC



GREEN-GO LLC



H2rOse



JUST WATER



Karma Culture LLC



lalpina



Liquid Death Mountain Water



Montane Sparkling Spring Water

