ENGWE Unveils the L20 3.0 Series: The First Compact ebike with Full-Suspension

PARIS, March 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ENGWE, a leader in electric bicycles, proudly unveils the L20 3.0 Series electric bike, the newest upgrade to its popular L20 lineup. Featuring two models—L20 3.0 Boost and L20 3.0 Pro—this series delivers full suspension, powerful torque, and exceptional affordability.

ENGWE L20 3.0- the first compact ebike with full suspension

To celebrate the launch, ENGWE will be offering a 2-piece L20 3.0 Giveaway from March 13 to March 31, 2025, with orders starting on April 1 to enjoy a total of €300 in benefits, including discounts, anniversary gift boxes, and rear rack accessories. The L20 3.0 Boost is available at an early-bird price of €1,299 (regular price €1,399), while the L20 3.0 Pro will cost €1,699 (regular price €1,799).

L20 3.0 E-Bike – The First Compact E-Bike with full suspension

Step-through full-suspension e-bikes have gained popularity in recent years for their comfort, safety, and versatility, appealing to a wide range of riders. However, most models cost over €3,000, making them inaccessible to many.

We saw this gap and noticed that urban e-bikes rarely feature full suspension. That's why we introduced the L20 3.0, the first compact e-bike with suspension. Designed for riders of all ages, including seniors, women, and children, it offers a space-saving, comfortable, and smooth riding experience at a budget-friendly price.

"Our goal is to make full-suspension comfort accessible to more riders," says Baron, ENGWE's product manager.

L20 3.0 Boost – Comfortable, Powerful & Adventure-Ready

Full Suspension System – Absorbs shocks and vibrations for a smoother, more stable ride on urban and light off-road terrain.

Boost Mode – Increases torque by 30%, delivering 75Nm of instant power for effortless climbs and acceleration. Fully compliant with EU EN-15194 regulations (max continuous power ≤250W).

8A Fast Charging – now standard across the series, fully recharges in just 2 hours.

135km Long Range – 648Wh battery for extended travel.

– 648Wh battery for extended travel. Perfect 4+2 Travel Companion – The L20 3.0 Boost folds down to ≤0.3m³, making storage easy and ideal for 4+2 travel.

L20 3.0 Pro – Comfortable, Smoother & Smarter

Full Suspension – Experience superior shock absorption for enhanced stability and an ultra-smooth ride, tackling both rough terrain and city streets with ease.

8A Fast Charging – Fully charged in 2 hours with premium Samsung cells, retaining 80% capacity after 800 cycles (up to 80,000 km). The advanced BMS ensures safe, efficient charging with real-time monitoring.

with premium Samsung cells, retaining (up to 80,000 km). The advanced BMS ensures safe, efficient charging with real-time monitoring. IoT Smart Anti-Theft – GPS tracking, remote app control, and instant alerts for security.

Mid-Drive Motor – 250W motor with 100Nm torque for optimized efficiency and power.

160km Ultra-Long Range – 720Wh battery for extended adventures.

Join the Celebration!

The L20 3.0 Series redefines city commuting and outdoor adventures with its compact & full suspension design, and powerful performance. To celebrate, we're hosting an exclusive giveaway from March 18-31, 2025! Win big and ride in comfort! Visit our official website to enter for a chance to secure your luck!

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2642595/ENGWE_L20_3_0_the_first_compact_ebike_with_full_suspension.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2341757/ENGWE_Logo.jpg