EnginX Named in the Business Worldwide Magazines "Top 20 Most Innovative Companies to Watch, 2023"

Netherlands-based tech company EnginX has been named by Business Worldwide Magazine as one of 2023's most innovative companies to watch.

LONDON, Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The list is a celebration of trailblazing organizations that are changing the game in their respective industries and altering the corporate landscape. Encompassing healthcare, banking, industry, construction, energy, and more, these companies are at the cutting edge of breakthrough technologies, innovation and modernized business structures. Those included in the list demonstrate a shared goal of developing revolutionary products and technology that drive scalable business models and disrupt established industries and markets.

EnginX has developed groundbreaking software to power a new generation of engineering. Engineers are the cornerstones of manufacturing and energy businesses all over the world, but outdated methods of working are reducing their input and limiting their ability to innovate. Tied to large, outdated Excel sheets full of complex calculations, paper catalogues and various data sources, the working processes of engineers are slow, error-prone and locked in the past. They're also usually the only employee with expert knowledge in their areas, which creates additional challenges when they go on leave, perform handovers or retire. And like most industries, engineering is under increasing pressure to adopt more sustainable ways of working. Many companies also want to embrace greener technologies but lack the knowledge or infrastructure to do so.

Developed by a team of engineers and now led by CEO Saskia Eijkelhof, EnginX has created a groundbreaking new ecosystem that's helping engineers all over the world solve all of these problems, as well as embrace Industry 4.0, redefine the way they work and share their knowledge.

Its state-of-the-art software focuses on early-phase engineering, notably in the food manufacturing and energy sectors. The platform features a powerful API and a vast database using smart calculations, giving engineers access to a rich treasure trove of tools and parts from numerous manufacturers and data sources. This revolutionary way of working allows them to save huge amounts of time, streamline processes and spend more time on intellectually rewarding ideas that drive innovation.

Engineers and the companies they work for can now transition to more green energy sources with the right know-how and tools, as well as being given the opportunity to capture important aspects of their knowledge and share their wealth of experience with future generations of engineers. The EnginX product has been developed so it can be effortlessly deployed across a huge variety of different companies, all with their own individual needs.

EnginX brings the manufacturing, software and science worlds together to deliver scientifically sound solutions in a changing world. Speaking of EnginX's inclusion in the Business Worldwide Top 20 Most Innovative Companies to Watch list, Saskia Eijkelhof said, "We are extremely grateful to be nominated. There's a big change coming and we are at the forefront. Within the next decade, IoT and AI will be prevalent, and we are helping businesses embrace change, not fear it. The fact that we have made the list shows the world is ready, and so are we. EnginX is your partner for the future of food and energy!"

To find out more about EnginX and how the platform works, visit the company website: https://enginx.io/

About Business Worldwide Magazine

Business Worldwide Magazine is the leading source of business and dealmaker intelligence throughout the world. Our quarterly magazine and online news portal enables an established audience of corporate dealmakers to track the latest news, stories and developments affecting the international markets, corporate finance, business strategy and changes in legislation. This readership includes of CEO/CFO - Banks, Corporate Lawyers and Venture Capital/Private Equity Companies to name a few.