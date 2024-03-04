Engineering Plastics Market Booming: $216 Billion by 2033, Driven by Global Industry Growth | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Engineering plastics soar, driven by diverse industries like aerospace and healthcare. Explore the US, China, India, Canada, and France in our in-depth report, uncovering market dynamics and stakeholder opportunities.

NEWARK, Del., March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The engineering plastics market stands on the cusp of impressive growth. Projected to reach a significant valuation of USD 108 billion in 2023, surpassing the 2022 value of USD 101 billion, the market is expected to ascend at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2% by 2033, reaching approximately USD 216.5 billion.

Driving Forces of the Market Surge

The global industrialization wave is propelling the demand for engineering plastics. Several factors contribute to this growth, including rapid urbanization, flourishing construction sectors, a burgeoning packaging industry, and technological advancements in electronics. The food and beverage sector also experiences a rising demand for these materials due to the increasing popularity of packaged food.

Trends Shaping the Future

Engineering plastics are finding increasing applications in diverse sectors like aerospace, automotive, electronics, and healthcare. Technological advancements, the growing focus on environmentally sustainable materials, and government initiatives promoting recyclable plastics further bolster the market. Additionally, the lightweight and flexible nature of engineering plastics makes them increasingly desirable across various industries.

Regional Growth Dynamics

The Asia Pacific region, particularly India and China, is expected to witness significant growth, fueled by advancements in industrial and defense sectors. The United States and Canada are expected to see notable developments in the packaging and sustainable material segments. Furthermore, France is poised to experience increasing demand due to its focus on decarbonizing the aviation sector.

Countries CAGR (2023 to 2023) China Engineering Plastic Market 9.7 % Indian Engineering Plastic Market 9.8 % United States Engineering Plastic Market 7.5 % Canada Engineering Plastic Market 6.5 % France Engineering Plastic Market 6.1 %

"Engineering plastics are versatile materials pivotal in various industries," says Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.), referencing their recent study. "These high-performance polymers offer exceptional mechanical, thermal, and chemical properties, making them ideal for applications in automotive, electronics, construction, and beyond, driving innovation and efficiency across sectors."

Competitive Landscape: Innovation and Collaboration

The highly fragmented nature of the global engineering plastics market allows players of all sizes to compete and thrive. Companies are actively investing in research and development, with a strong emphasis on creating recyclable materials. Recent notable developments include partnerships, acquisitions, and product launches by major industry players:

Key Companies in the Engineering Plastic Market

Arkema Group

Asahi Kasei Corporation

BASF SE

Celanese Corporation

Covestro

DSM N.V

DuPont

Lanxess

LG Chem

Mitsubishi Engineering-Plastics Corporation

Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC)

Solvay SA

Teijin Limited

Toray Industries

Victrex PLC

Key Segments Covered in Engineering Plastic Market Research Report, 2023-2033

By Product Type:

Polyamides (PA)

Polycarbonates (PC)

Polyoxymethylene (POM)

Polybutylene terephthalate (PBT)

Acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS)

Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN)

High Performance Polymers

Fluoropolymers

Polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA)

Others (includes UHMWPE/UHMW, TPI alloys and blends, etc.)

By Application:

Automotive and transportation

Interiors and safety



Exteriors and structural



Engine and mechanical



Others (includes fuel systems & electric and electronic components)

Electrical and electronics

Consumer appliances



Electronic products



Others (includes lighting, optical media, wire & cable, and electronic components)

Construction

Glazing and sky lighting



Pipes and fittings



Others (includes wall outlets, building bricks)

Medical

Diagnostic and drug delivery systems



Medical devices



Others (includes surgical instruments, orthopaedic implants, and orthopaedics)

Industrial and machinery

Packaging

Others (includes furniture and fixtures, sports goods, leisure products, etc.)

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

A Promising Future for Engineering Plastics

With these insights, the global engineering plastics market appears to be on a trajectory of robust growth, driven by technological advancements, sustainable material innovations, and the flourishing industrial landscape across the globe.

About the Author:

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

