Engineered Fluids (Fluorinated Fluids) Market Worth 1,304 Million by 2023 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, March 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Engineered fluids (Fluorinated fluids) Market by Type (Lubricants, Solvents, Heat Transfer Fluids), End-Use Industry (Electronics & Semiconductor, Automotive, Chemical Processing, Oil & Gas, Power Generation, Aerospace), Region - Global Forecast to 2023", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Engineered Fluids (Fluorinated Fluids) Market is estimated at USD 854 million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 1,304 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 8.8% between 2018 and 2023. The versatility and superior properties of engineered fluids (fluorinated fluids) and increasing investments in APAC are expected to drive the market.

Download PDF Download Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=96586797

Browse in-depth TOC on "Flexible Elastomeric Foam Market"

149 – Tables

39 – Figures

146 – Pages

View detailed Table of Content here:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/engineered-fluids-market-96586797.html

Electronics & semiconductor end-use industry to witness the highest CAGR in the global engineered fluids (fluorinated fluids) market during the forecast period.

Engineered fluids (fluorinated fluids) are used in the electronics & semiconductors end-use industry as lubricants, solvents, and heat transfer fluids. The electronics industry demands long-term, high-performance solutions because of the increased thermal management issues in automated testing, stepper, chemical vapor deposition (CVD), and etching. Engineered fluids (fluorinated fluids) have low global warming potential (GWP) and do not produce an adverse impact on the environment. Therefore, increasing demand for engineered fluids (fluorinated fluids) in thermal management applications in the electronics & semiconductor industry is expected to drive the market in the electronics & semiconductor end-use segment.

Request Sample Pages:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=96586797

Increasing demand from oil & gas and chemical processing industries and energy-saving properties of heat transfer fluids to boost the market during the forecast period.

Heat transfer fluids maintain the temperature of a system and enhance energy savings by transferring heat from one system to another. These fluids store heat to prevent the overheating of thermal devices by circulating the fluid through its mechanical parts. Important heat transfer fluid properties include low toxicity, low viscosity at low temperatures, high specific heat, thermal conductivity, and a high flash point. Engineered fluids (fluorinated fluids) are used as heat transfer fluids, when heat stability, purity, and low toxicity is required.

APAC to account for the largest market share in the engineered fluids (fluorinated fluids) market during the forecast period.

APAC is one of the most promising markets for engineered fluids (fluorinated fluids), in terms of consumption. Currently, the global electronic chips industry is dominated by China, Japan, and South Korea, in terms of production and revenues. The low manufacturing cost has encouraged electronics-producing companies to establish their presence in the countries of APAC. This has increased electronics production in APAC, which is projected to increase the demand for engineered fluids (fluorinated fluids) in the region between 2018 and 2023.

The leading players in the Engineered Fluids (Fluorinated Fluids) Market are Daikin Industries (Japan), Solvay SA (Belgium), The Chemours Company (US), 3M (US), Asahi Glass Company (Japan), Halocarbon Products Corporation (US), Halopolymer (Russia), F2 Chemicals (UK), IKV Tribology (UK), Lubrilog Lubrication Engineering (France), Nye lubricants (US), and Interflon (Netherlands).

Browse Adjacent Markets: Specialty Chemicals Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Bio-Lubricants Market By Base Oil Type (Vegetable Oil, Animal Fat), Application (Hydraulic Fluids, Metalworking Fluids, Chainsaw Oils, Mold Release Agents), End-Use (Industrial, Commercial Transport, Consumer Automobile) - Global Forecast To 2022

Heat Transfer Fluids Market

by Type (Mineral Oils, Silicones & Aromatics, and Glycols), End-use Industry (Chemical Processing, Oil & Gas, Automotive, Renewable Energy, Pharmaceuticals, and Food & Beverage), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/engineered-fluids-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets