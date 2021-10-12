Enghouse Telexis, Transdev Netherlands Launch Contactless Payment

Technology supports Transdev strategy to improve passenger experience

MARKHAM, ON and HILVERSUM, The Netherlands, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Enghouse Telexis and Transdev Netherlands today announced the launch of contactless EMV (Europay, MasterCard® and Visa®) payment within Transdev's operations in the Netherlands. Transit passengers are now able to pay using contactless debit cards, credit cards and mobile phones.

By eventually replacing the current Dutch OV-Chipkaart card-based technology, the EMV technology will offer fast and convenient payment for Transdev transit customers. "We are pleased to add the contactless EMV payment capability to Transdev's operations in the Netherlands," said Toofan Otaredian, Managing Director of Enghouse Telexis. "This advancement improves the passenger experience and provides significant benefits to Transdev's operations."

The project supports the 'OV Pay'-project, the Dutch public transport payment service with an open-loop-payment capability across Transdev's operations, including 6,000 customer touchpoints (validators). The launch of EMV was introduced into the Gooi&Vechtstreek region on October 11, 2021. In 2022, contactless EMV payment will be expanded into the remaining Dutch Transdev regions.

Transdev is a major transit organization in the Netherlands, providing 400,000 trips per day. It is part of the global Transdev organization, which operates 42,000 vehicles in 17 countries with 83,000 employees. In the Netherlands, Transdev operates under the brands, Connexxion, Hermes and Witte Kruis using buses, trains and taxis.

"We are pleased to be one of the first operators in the Netherlands to launch the EMV payment capability for customers," said Manu Lageirse, CEO Transdev The Netherlands. "We were gratified with the success of our recent launch with Enghouse Telexis. The system-wide application of EMV payments will support our efforts to make customer payment more convenient for customers of our public transit services in the Netherlands."

Demand for contactless payment is increasing across Europe and is now standard in most retail environments. "Contactless payment is popular because it combines speed and convenience with security," said Charlotte Hogg, CEO of Visa Europe. "In addition, contactless cards have the lowest fraud rates of any payment type."

Implementing the EMV solution for transit operators can be more complex than in retail environments. In addition to strict certification and compliance targets that support secure and accurate transactions, there are many components that need to work seamlessly for a good passenger experience, including validators, software and back-end processing systems.

"It was such a great pleasure to work with the Transdev team on this important project," Mr. Otaredian added. "Transdev is an innovative operator that understands that transit users have high expectations for convenience in payment."

About Enghouse Telexis

Enghouse Telexis is a unit of Enghouse Systems Limited of Markham, Ontario. Formed in 1999, Enghouse Telexis is an innovative technology provider of end-to-end electronic ticketing technologies. Enghouse Telexis is recognized for its cutting-edge technologies that allow transport agencies and operators to improve passenger experiences and reduce costs through hardware independent solutions. Customized for the needs of each client, Enghouse Telexis delivers expert solutions in automated fare collection (AFC), sales & service, and back-office solutions. For more information visit www.telexis.nl.

About Transdev Nederland

Transdev Nederland is one of the biggest mobility companies in the Netherlands. They are part of a large international organisation with over 80,000 colleagues. They transport millions of people on five different continents every day.

Together with clients and partners, Transdev is there for their travellers, clients and patients. In the Netherlands, the Company is known as Transdev, but operates under well-known brand names such as Connexxion, Hermes, Breng, Witte Kruis and Connexxion Taxi Services. From buses, trains and taxis to ambulances and autonomous shuttles, Transdev's vehicles and over 6,000 employees can be found throughout the country. An increasing part of this fleet consists of Zero Emission (ZE) vehicles, which will ultimately become the Company's fully emission-free bus and taxi fleet.

