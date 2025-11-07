Enghouse Acquires Sixbell's Telco Division

Acquisition Expands Enghouse's Latin American Presence

MARKHAM, ON and SANTIAGO, Chile, Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Enghouse Systems Limited (TSX: ENGH) announced today it has acquired, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, the telecommunications division ("Sixbell Telco") of Sixbell, a provider of telecommunications and customer engagement software solutions in Latin America headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

Sixbell Telco provides a comprehensive suite of software platforms that enable service providers to modernize and transform their networks. Its portfolio spans converged charging, intelligent routing, signaling management, and voice interaction solutions—each engineered to help operators evolve toward cloud-native, 5G-ready architectures. Sixbell Telco has a long-standing presence in the region and is trusted by leading Tier-1 and Tier-2 telecom operators across Latin America.

"The sale of Sixbell's Telco division to Enghouse provides our telecommunications customers with the resources and global reach to accelerate innovation," said Pablo Pumarino, CEO of Sixbell. "This strategic divestiture ensures continuity in our clients' network transformation initiatives while enabling them to benefit from Enghouse's scale and expertise in delivering next-generation services."

"Sixbell Telco's solutions complement our OSS/BSS and network transformation portfolio and provide additional capabilities to our growing Latin American business, where we see strong demand for next-generation capabilities," said Steve Sadler, Chairman & CEO of Enghouse. "We are very pleased to welcome Sixbell's telecom customers, partners, and employees to Enghouse."

About Sixbell

Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Santiago, Chile, Sixbell has built a strong reputation as a trusted technology partner, developing and integrating software solutions for telecommunications service providers and customer engagement throughout Latin America.

This acquisition pertains exclusively to Sixbell's Telecommunications division. The Customer Experience (CX) division is excluded from the transaction and will remain an independent entity.

For more information, please visit https://sixbell.com.

About Enghouse Systems Ltd.

Enghouse Systems Ltd. is a Canadian publicly traded company (TSX:ENGH) that provides vertically focused enterprise software solutions focusing on contact centers, video communications, healthcare, telecommunications, public safety and the transit market. Enghouse has a two-pronged growth strategy that focuses on internal growth and acquisitions, which are funded through operating cash flows. The company has no external debt financing and is organized around two business segments: the Interactive Management Group and the Asset Management Group. Further information about Enghouse may be obtained from the company's website at www.enghouse.com.

Information contact

Sam Anidjar

Vice President, Corporate Development

Enghouse Systems Limited

investor@enghouse.com