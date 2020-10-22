Enghouse Signs CAD$55 million Contract With Norwegian Government to Deliver Emergency Medical Services System

New system upgrades and consolidates Norway's public safety infrastructure

MARKHAM, ON, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Enghouse Systems Limited (TSX:ENGH) today announced it has signed a contract with the Norwegian government to deliver technical solutions for the nation's Emergency Medical Communication Centers ("EMCC").

The CAD$55 million, 12-year agreement was signed between Locus Solutions AS, the Norwegian subsidiary of Enghouse, and the four regional health authorities. The solution enables health care authorities to provide rapid assistance in response to medical emergencies. These include emergency call handling, coordination of ambulance and other first-response resources, in cooperation with other emergency services and hospitals.

The system will optimize the handling of inquiries, manage resources and provide operators with time-sensitive medical guidance and recommendations for corrective action. The advisories will be based on real-time critical information about the patient's condition, location, estimated time of arrival and requirements for treatment.

The procurement agreement includes software, services, development, testing and implementation over the term of the agreement. Following the rollout, Enghouse Locus will continue to provide maintenance support and ongoing product enhancements.

"These solutions have long been in demand in the health care system, and we are very pleased that we now have this agreement in place," said Hanne Klausen, Clinic Director at Helse Bergen and the project's Chair.

"The Locus Emergency Platform is the best solution with the functionality, reliability and flexibility to address the requirements for this project," said Hroar Berge, Procurement Officer, AMK-IKT Procurement. "The new system will give the four regional health authorities and each EMCC a robust and future-oriented platform for handling acute incidents. This will enable health professionals to be better equipped to answer emergency medical calls and to be able to give the right help at the right time as a result of an accident or illness."

"Enghouse Locus is honoured to be selected as the trusted partner for this project," said Per Edvard Heyerdahl, Managing Director, Enghouse Transportation and Public Safety (Nordic region). "We have been working together with EMCCs for decades and have a very clear understanding of their vision and requirements. We have used our extensive experience dealing with all emergency services and made significant investments into our Locus Emergency Platform to deliver a leading next generation system."

About Enghouse

Enghouse is a Canadian publicly traded company (TSX:ENGH) that provides enterprise software solutions focusing on remote work, visual computing and communications for next generation software defined networks. The Company's two-pronged growth strategy focuses on internal growth and acquisitions, which, to date, have been funded through operating cash flows. The Company is well capitalized, has nominal long-term debt and is organized around two business segments: the Interactive Management Group and the Asset Management Group. Further information about Enghouse may be obtained from the Company's website at www.enghouse.com.

About Enghouse Locus

Locus, a subsidiary of Enghouse Systems Limited, has developed and delivered high-quality business-critical IT solutions to emergency services, security companies and the transport industry since 1991. Locus is located in Sandefjord, Norway and focuses on the Public Safety and Transportation sector for the Nordics market.

