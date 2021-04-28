Enghouse Signs $29 Million Agreement With Norwegian Government To Provide National Emergency Fire Services Technology System

Enghouse solution to consolidate Norway's fire service technology infrastructure

MARKHAM, ON, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Enghouse Systems Limited (TSX: ENGH) today announced it has signed a contract with the Norwegian government to deliver state-of-the-art technology solutions for all of the country's regional Emergency Fire Control Rooms.

The $29 million, eight-year agreement was signed between Locus Solutions AS, the Norwegian subsidiary of Enghouse, and the authority representing the 13 regional fire agencies. The solution being implemented is for an integrated National Fire Control Room. This includes emergency call handling, dispatch and coordination of fire vehicles and other first-response resources, in cooperation with other emergency services such as police and ambulance.

The Enghouse solution provides emergency services with clear communications and accurate real-time information. Enghouse Locus has extensive experience with the development, delivery and maintenance of robust and future-oriented platform solutions for emergency services. The contract announced today builds on the $55 million, 12-year agreement with Norwegian Health Care announced in October 2020.

The system will optimize the handling of inquiries, manage resources and provide operators with time-sensitive guidance and recommendations for corrective action. This guidance will be based on real-time critical information about building type, hazards, location and estimated time of arrival.

The procurement includes software, services, development, testing and implementation over the term of the agreement. Following the rollout, Enghouse Locus will continue to provide maintenance support and ongoing product enhancements.

"The need for a comprehensive Fire Room solution has been growing as Norway's fire services have advanced, and we are very pleased that we now have this agreement in place," said Trond Brenden, Project Manager.

"After an extensive review process, we selected the Locus Emergency Platform solution with the functionality, reliability and flexibility to fulfil the demanding requirements for this project," added Trond Brenden. "The new system will give the Norwegian regional emergency fire service authorities a robust and future-oriented platform that can expand and adapt in response to changing first-response technologies."

"Enghouse Locus is honoured to be selected as the trusted partner for this project," said Per Edvard Heyerdahl, Managing Director, Enghouse Transportation and Public Safety (Nordic region). "We have been working with the Norwegian Fire Regions for decades and have a very clear understanding of their vision and requirements. We have extensive experience dealing with all emergency services and made significant investments into our Locus Emergency Platform to deliver a next generation system."

About Enghouse Systems Limited ("Enghouse")

Enghouse is a Canadian publicly traded company (TSX:ENGH) that provides enterprise software solutions focusing on remote work, visual computing, communications for next generation software defined networks and public safety. The Company's two-pronged growth strategy focuses on internal growth and acquisitions, which, to date, have been funded through operating cash flows. The Company is well capitalized, has nominal long-term debt and is organized around two business segments: the Interactive Management Group and the Asset Management Group. Further information about Enghouse may be obtained from the Company's website at www.enghouse.com.

About Enghouse Locus

Enghouse Locus, a subsidiary of Enghouse Systems Limited, has developed and delivered high-quality business-critical IT solutions to emergency services, security companies and the transport industry since 1991. Enghouse Locus is located in Sandefjord, Norway and focuses on Public Safety and Transportation.

CONTACT: Sam Anidjar, Vice President, Corporate Development, Enghouse Systems Limited, investor@enghouse.com

