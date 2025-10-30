Enfinity Global to Supply 400 GWh Guarantees of Origin to VW Kraftwerk GmbH to Support Sustainable Mobility

MILAN, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Enfinity Global, a leading renewable energy company, has signed an agreement with VW Kraftwerk GmbH, a subsidiary of the Volkswagen Group, for the supply of Guarantees of Origin (GOs) from its solar PV power plants in Italy.

The agreement provides for the purchase of approximately 40 GWh of GOs per year over the next ten years, for a total volume of 400 GWh, sourced from Enfinity's renewable energy assets in Italy. The GOs supplied by Enfinity certify that an equivalent amount of electricity has been generated from renewable sources and fed into the grid, thereby making a tangible contribution to reducing CO₂ emissions associated with the life cycle of electric vehicles.

"We are honored to support the Volkswagen Group as it transitions its electric vehicle fleet to be carbon neutral and in advancing the transformation of mobility across Europe," said Carlos Domenech, CEO of Enfinity Global. "Enfinity is committed to being a long-term sponsor of innovative and scalable energy solutions —from 24x7 PPAs to Guarantees of Origin— that bring value to our customers."

"Guarantees of Origin are a transparent and effective tool to promote renewable energy adoption and accelerate the energy transition ," added Julio Fournier Fisas, General Manager for Europe at Enfinity Global. "This collaboration is a strong example of how cross-sector partnerships can generate measurable environmental impact and drive progress toward climate neutrality in Europe."

Through this deal, Enfinity Global reaffirms its role as a strategic partner for global companies seeking to integrate renewable energy solutions into their business models, actively contributing to the decarbonization of industrial supply chains and to the construction of a low-carbon, more resilient energy future. GOs not only certify the renewable origin of energy but also serve as a key element for ESG traceability and reporting, in line with European regulations and sustainability standards.

With a global presence and a pipeline of 37 GW, Enfinity Global is one of the leading players in the sector, offering integrated energy solutions for the decarbonization of industrial activities and advancing a circular economy. Enfinity is active in Italy, with a growing portfolio of solar PV power plants and battery energy storage systems exceeding 8.6 GW, making a significant contribution to the country's decarbonization goals and energy security.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2706592/5590620/Enfinity_Global_Logo.jpg