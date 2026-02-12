Enfinity Global Expands Bond Facility to the US with Eiffel Investment Group to $183 Million to Support Growth

MIAMI, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Enfinity Global Inc., a leader in renewable energy, today announced the expansion of its bond facility to up to $183 million (€155 million) with Eiffel Investment Group. Building on the companies' prior $118 million (€100 million) collaboration in Europe, the enhanced facility now extends to the United States and supports the deployment of Enfinity's solar PV and battery energy storage system (BESS) portfolio across both strategic markets.

The expansion further strengthens the relationship between Enfinity and Eiffel, demonstrating the ability of both organizations to structure competitive and flexible capital solutions that scale with Enfinity's global platform.

Enfinity continues to experience robust momentum in the United States, where the company is scaling as one of the country's most active independent power producers (IPPs) and attracting institutional capital to deliver competitive, fast–to–deploy energy solutions to clients. The company currently operates 400 MW, has an additional 450 MW under construction, and manages a 22 GW pipeline in various stages of development across the U.S.

"We are pleased to expand our partnership with Eiffel Investment Group through this enhanced bond facility, which supports our expansion both in Europe and the United States as we continue to execute on our backlog of projects," said Carlos Domenech, CEO of Enfinity Global. "Repeating business and growing with our capital partners is central to our strategy. Closing two transactions within one year demonstrates the capabilities of both organizations."

"We are delighted to strengthen our partnership with Enfinity Global through this facility expansion," said Pierre-Antoine Machelon, Head of Infrastructure at Eiffel Investment Group. "The U.S. market is both strategically important and highly dynamic. We are pleased to deepen our presence on this market alongside a trusted and experienced partner like Enfinity Global and to address the surging US power demand with green energy."

"The U.S. market is experiencing unprecedented growth in electricity demand driven by industrial reshoring and the rapid growth of data centers and AI," said Ricardo Díaz, General Manager Americas and Global Head of Capital at Enfinity Global. "With Eiffel's continued trust, this facility helps us bring new electricity capacity online at speed and create high-quality jobs across the communities we serve. We continue to build long-term relationships with our capital partners and implement innovative financial structures as we scale the business."

With more than $5.5 billion raised since its creation in 2019, Enfinity continues to advance its mission of delivering reliable, cost-effective, 24/7 renewable energy through a diversified portfolio of solar PV and BESS projects across its key markets.

Enfinity received legal advisory support from Greenberg Traurig and technical advisory support from Luminate. Norton Rose Fulbright acted as legal advisor to Eiffel Investment Group.

