Enfinity Global closes $242 million of long term financing for three operational solar power plants in Japan

TOKYO, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Enfinity Global Inc, a leading renewable energy and sustainability services company, has secured $242M (¥29 billion) in long-term financing for three recently completed utility scale solar PV plants in Japan totaling 70 MW. The power plants are contracted for 18 years under the FIT program. Nomura, a global financial institution, acted as initial lead arranger/sole bookrunner and Aozora Bank, one of the leading Japanese commercial banks, acted as lead arranger/agent.

"We are committed to support Japan's ambitious plan to reach carbon neutrality by 2050," said Carlos Domenech, CEO of Enfinity Global. "We are grateful for the trust shown by our financing partners, Nomura and Aozora Bank."

"Nomura is pleased to provide liquidity and support to Enfinity Global in securing financing for these important solar projects," said Vinod Mukani, Global Head of Nomura's Infrastructure and Power Finance ("IPF") group. "Nomura is delighted to develop solutions for its clients, particularly those with top-flight teams like Enfinity Global, who are accelerating the energy transition to a low carbon economy."

"Aozora is pleased to have the opportunity to support Enfinity Global's solar projects in Japan," said Hiroki Nakazato, Executive Officer, Head of Environment Business Group. "Aozora will continue to focus on financing that supports our customers' initiatives to develop renewable energy and the energy transition for a carbon-free economy."

Earlier this year, Enfinity Global announced the acquisition of a 250 MW solar PV portfolio in Japan with an enterprise value of $1 billion that consolidated Enfinity Global position as one of the industry leaders in the country.

About Enfinity Global

Enfinity Global Inc., together with its subsidiaries, is a US-based leading renewable energy and sustainability services company. As a global renewable energy solutions platform, it focuses on developing, financing, building, operating, and owning renewable energy assets. With offices across North America, Asia and Europe, the company develops sustainable solutions that help achieve zero-carbon footprints and enable a smooth transition to a carbon-free economy worldwide. For more information about Enfinity Global, please visit: www.enfinity.global.

About Nomura

Nomura is a global financial services group with an integrated network spanning over 30 countries and regions. By connecting markets East & West, Nomura services the needs of individuals, institutions, corporates and governments through its three business divisions: Retail, Wholesale (Global Markets and Investment Banking), and Investment Management. Founded in 1925, the firm is built on a tradition of disciplined entrepreneurship, serving clients with creative solutions and considered thought leadership. Nomura's Infrastructure and Power Finance provides a diverse pool of financing solutions to project owners globally. For further information about Nomura, visit www.nomura.com.

About Aozora Bank Group

Aozora Bank Group is a unique financial group that operates and develops its business nationwide and global. Our mission as finance professionals is "to contribute to the development of society through the creation of new value-added financial services" and, through the contribution to the well-being of all of our stakeholders including environment, society, customers, shareholders, and our employees, seek to create social and economic value.

Aozora aims to realize new business creation, collaborating with regional financial institutions across Japan and a wide variety of business partners. In order to better service its retail and corporate customers, Aozora leverages its expertise across group companies providing services such as overseas subsidiaries, internet banking, loan servicing, securities, research institutes, investment trusts, real estate investment advisory, M&A advisory, and corporate investment. For more information about Aozora, please visit: www.aozorabank.co.jp.

