Enfinity Global appoints Francesco Cosulich as Head of European Funds

Prior to joining Enfinity Global, Francesco served as Head of Institutional Relations and Partnerships - Southern Europe at Aberdeen Standard Investments and previously as Head of Southern Europe for AMP Capital.

Thanks to his in-depth knowledge of the markets, Francesco has raised and invested more than 7 billion Euro of capital over the years, mainly in major infrastructure, energy and private equity projects.

In this regard, Carlos Domenech, CEO of Enfinity Global, said: "Beyond traditional project finance, the industry needs significant capital investments to fund the evolving forms of asset ownership and integrated alternative energy services. The next decade will see unprecedented change in the fight against climate change powered by lower costs and valued added solutions. Francesco's track record and experience will accelerate Enfinity's capital formation efforts."

"I am excited by the opportunity to be able to contribute to Enfinity's project from the next stage of its evolution," said Francesco Cosulich, Head of European Funds, on joining the company. "Enfinity Global is today one of the most competitive companies in the renewable energy sector at international level and it is an honour to be part of a team with such a strong track record and entrepreneurial spirit."

About Enfinity Global

Enfinity Global Inc., together with its subsidiaries, is a global renewable energy solutions platform focused on developing, financing, building, operating and owning renewable energy assets. With offices across Europe, Asia and the US, the company develops energy solutions to help achieve a zero-carbon footprint and enable a sustainable transition to a carbon-free economy worldwide. For more information about Enfinity Global, please visit: www.enfinity.global

