Enfinity Global and CarVal Investors Sign a $300 Million Facility

NEW YORK and MIAMI, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CarVal Investors, an established global alternative investment manager, and Enfinity Global Inc., a Renewable Energy and Services Platform, entered into a $300 million loan facility to fund the development of Enfinity's three Gigawatts of renewable energy projects.

The International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) estimates that a $131 trillion investment will be required in order to achieve Net Zero CO2 emissions by 2050. This could mitigate a global temperature rise to 1.5ºC.

Carlos Domenech, CEO of Enfinity Global, noted: "We are very pleased to have CarVal as a partner in our journey. Together we have designed a $300 million facility that aligns sustainable investment guidelines with the execution capabilities required to be a leader in the net zero carbon economy."

"We are excited to support Enfinity Global's growth and leverage our combined expertise," said Jonathan Hunt, a managing director for CarVal Investors.

About Enfinity Global

Enfinity Global Inc., together with its subsidiaries, is a global renewable energy solutions platform focused on developing, financing, building, operating and owning renewable energy assets. With offices across US, Europe, and Asia, the company develops energy solutions to help achieve a zero-carbon footprint and enable a sustainable transition to a carbon-free economy worldwide. For more information about Enfinity Global, please visit: www.enfinity.global.

About CarVal Investors

CarVal Investors is an established global alternative investment manager focused on credit-intensive assets and market inefficiencies. Since 1987, CarVal's team has navigated through ever-changing credit market cycles, opportunistically investing $128 billion in 5,525 transactions across 82 countries. Today, CarVal Investors has approximately $10 billion in assets under management in corporate securities, loan portfolios, structured credit and hard assets. www.carvalinvestors.com.







SOURCE Enfinity Global; CarVal Investors