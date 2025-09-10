Endoscope Reprocessing Market worth US$4.24 billion by 2030 with 9.4% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Endoscope Reprocessing Market, valued at US$2.49 billion in 2024, stood at US$2.71 billion in 2025 and is projected to advance at a resilient CAGR of 9.4% from 2025 to 2030, culminating in a forecasted valuation of US$4.24 billion by the end of the period. The endoscope reprocessing market is experiencing significant growth driven by multiple factors. The rising global burden of gastrointestinal cancer and chronic diseases, along with the increasing number of endoscopic diagnostic and surgical procedures, is a major driver of market expansion. As healthcare systems focus more on infection prevention and hygiene standards, the demand for effective endoscope reprocessing has become more vital than ever. Additionally, growing awareness of endoscope-associated infections (EAIs) and efforts by global health authorities to elevate reprocessing standards have further propelled market growth. Rapid advances in healthcare infrastructure and infection control practices in emerging economies offer promising opportunities for endoscope reprocessing manufacturers. The shift toward automated high-level disinfection systems, innovations in reprocessing consumables, and greater hospital investments in centralized sterile processing departments (CSPDs) also support this upward market trend.

By product, the endoscope reprocessing market is segmented into endoscope reprocessing equipment, endoscope reprocessing consumables, and endoscope tracking solutions. During the forecast period, the endoscope reprocessing consumables segment is expected to grow at a faster rate in the endoscope reprocessing market. This is mainly due to the recurring demand for disinfectants, detergents, enzymatic cleaners, test strips, and other consumables required in every cycle of endoscope reprocessing. Moreover, the increasing volume of endoscopic surgeries and diagnostic procedures is fueling the regular consumption of these products. The growing focus on infection prevention, tighter regulatory guidelines for disinfection, and ongoing product advancements in high-level disinfectants and enzymatic formulations are further boosting this segment's growth.

By end user, the endoscope reprocessing market is segmented into hospitals & ASCs, specialty clinics, and other end users. In 2024, hospitals & ASCs held the largest market share, mainly due to the high volume of endoscopic procedures performed in these settings, the presence of advanced infrastructure for reprocessing, and a greater focus on following infection control guidelines. Additionally, rising hospital admissions related to gastrointestinal, respiratory, and urological disorders—especially among the aging population—are driving higher endoscope usage and increasing the demand for reprocessing products. The availability of skilled personnel dedicated to reprocessing departments and integrated tracking systems also support this segment's dominance.

By geography, the endoscope reprocessing market is divided into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2024, North America held the largest portion of the global market. This leadership is due to several key factors, including the high number of endoscopic procedures performed each year, especially in the United States and Canada. For example, the U.S. alone conducts over 17.7 million gastrointestinal endoscopies annually, greatly fueling the need for reliable and efficient reprocessing solutions. Additionally, the strong healthcare infrastructure, strict infection control regulations enforced by agencies such as the FDA and CDC, and increased awareness of endoscope-related infection risks have resulted in greater adoption of advanced reprocessing systems in healthcare settings. Furthermore, the presence of major global market players in this region such as Ecolab, CONMED Corporation, Micro-Scientific, LLC (all US-based), ARC Healthcare Solutions (Canada), and Metrex Research, LLC (Canada) has further strengthened North America's leadership. These companies play a crucial role in driving innovation, launching new products, and supporting large-scale adoption through strategic collaborations and robust distribution networks. The region also benefits from favorable reimbursement policies, rising chronic disease prevalence, and increasing investments in hospital infection control measures, all of which contribute to sustained market growth.

Prominent players in the endoscope reprocessing market are ASP (US), Olympus Corporation (Japan), Ecolab (US), STERIS (Ireland), Getinge AB (Sweden), HOYA Corporation (Japan), CONMED Corporation (US), Miele (Germany), Endo-Technik W. Griesat GmbH (UK), and FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Japan).

Steris (Ireland):

Steris is a leading player in the global endoscope reprocessing market, with a strong presence across North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. STERIS is a top provider of products and services focused on infection prevention. As of March 2024, the company employed 18,000 people operating in over 100 countries across Asia, Europe, Latin America, South America, and North America through its field sales and service facilities, along with a network of dealers and distributors. The company owns 52 contact sterilization facilities and leases 12 across the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Over the past three years, investments in R&D and product innovation have been key strategies for the company's long-term growth. In 2024, 2023, and 2022, the company's R&D expenses were USD 107.6 million, USD 103.6 million, and USD 98.4 million, respectively. Aside from R&D, the company collaborates with other market players to reduce external sourcing of innovations. It also plans to expand its global presence and strengthen its marketing and manufacturing capabilities.

ASP (US)

ASP ranks as the second-largest player in the endoscope reprocessing market, holding a significant market share in 2024. It has extensive geographic coverage through its manufacturing facilities, subsidiaries, and distributors across all regions. The demand from existing businesses in the Advanced Healthcare Solutions segment increased in both developed and high-growth markets in 2024, driven by higher demand for endoscope reprocessing equipment and consumables, especially from growth in North America and Asia. ASP also prioritizes creating the safest environment for patients and healthcare providers worldwide. In this effort, it established a Centre of Excellence Program that recognizes hospitals dedicated to high infection prevention. Guy's & St Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust, one of the UK's largest hospital trusts, works with Essentia (UK) (the in-house sterile service unit of Guy's and St Thomas's) and is an officially recognized ASP Centre of Excellence. As part of this program, ASP hosts conferences, training sessions, educational seminars, and site visits led by infection prevention experts and scientists across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Olympus Corporation (Japan)

Olympus Corporation was recognized as the third leading player in the endoscope reprocessing market in 2024. The company has a dedicated business segment that focuses on solutions in the field of endoscopy, enhancing its product offerings in related markets. Operating in over 40 countries, Olympus supports global distribution, local manufacturing hubs, and quick technical service, which are essential for strong market penetration. The company mainly concentrates on R&D activities to introduce innovative products. Importantly, during the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, the Olympus Group invested USD 693.05 million (YEN 103,890 million) in research and development, highlighting its commitment to innovation across various product lines, including hygiene and safety systems. Additionally, its brand reputation, compliance with international hygiene standards, and deep understanding of clinical needs give Olympus a significant advantage over regional and less-integrated competitors.

