Endoscope Reprocessing Market worth $3.8 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Endoscope Reprocessing Market by Product (HLD and Test Strips, Detergents & Wipes, Automated Endoscope Reprocessors (AER), Endoscope Drying, Storage, & Transport Systems, Tracking Solutions), End User (Hospitals, ASCs & Clinics) - Global Forecast to 2027", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global market is projected to USD 3.8 billion by 2027 from USD 2.4 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 9.7% from 2022 to 2027.

The growth of this market is driven by increasing preference for endoscopic procedures, high risk of endoscope-associated infections, growing geriatric population and the subsequent increase of endoscopic procedures, and increasing emphasis on improving reprocessing guidelines by healthcare facilities.

Automated Endoscope Reprocessors are expected to accounted the highest CAGR of the endoscope reprocessing market, by product in 2021.

Based on product, the global market is segmented into high-level disinfectants and test strips; detergents & wipes; endoscope tracking systems; endoscope drying, storage, and transport systems; automated endoscope reprocessors (AERs); and other products (brushes and flushing aids, leak testers, hookups, and sponges). In 2021, the automated endoscope reprocessors (AERs) segment holds the highest CAGR of the global market. The highest CAGR of this segment is due to The increasing adoption of automated endoscope reprocessors in hospitals for endoscope reprocessing, the rising number of endoscopy procedures, the increasing development of novel automated endoscope reprocessors, and the rising geriatric population are expected to drive the market for AERs.

Hospitals are expected to accounted the highest CAGR of the endoscope reprocessing market, by end user in 2021.

Based on end users, the global market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers and clinics, and other end users (diagnostic centers, mobile endoscopy facilities, and office endoscopy centers). In 2021, the hospitals segment has the highest CAGR due increasing number of endoscopic surgeries performed has resulted in the increasing incidence of infections caused due to endoscopes. This has compelled hospitals to install endoscope reprocessing units.

Asia Pacific accounted the highest CAGR of the endoscope reprocessing market in 2021.

Based on region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In 2021, Asia Pacific has the highest CAGR of the endoscope reprocessing market. The highest CAGR of Asia Pacific can be attributed to factors such as is driven by the growing awareness of early disease diagnosis in developing countries and the rising technological advancements in endoscope reprocessing. Emerging economies such as China, Japan, and India are providing lucrative opportunities for the players operating in the market.

The major players operating in this endoscope reprocessing market are Cantel Medical (US), Advanced Sterilization Products (ASP) (US), Olympus Corporation (Japan), Ecolab (US), STERIS (Ireland), Getinge AB (Sweden), Wassenburg Medical (Netherlands), CONMED Corporation (US), Belimed AG (Switzerland), Endo-Technik W. Griesat (Germany), Custom Ultrasonics (US), Steelco S.p.A. (Italy), BES Healthcare Ltd (UK), ARC Healthcare Solutions (Canada), Metrex Research, LLC. (Canada), Richard Wolf GmbH (Germany), Medalkan (Greece), Micro-Scientific, LLC (US), Borer Chemie AG (Switzerland), Tuttnauer (Netherlands), ATMS (Canada), Summit Imaging, Inc. (US), Medonica Co. LTD (South Korea), SHINVA MEDICAL INSTRUMENT CO. LTD (China), and Medical Devices Group Srl (Italy).

