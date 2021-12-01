Endodontic Devices Market Size Worth $2.34 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global endodontic devices market size is expected to reach USD 2.34 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is projected to register a CAGR of 4.2% from 2021 to 2028. Growing dental tourism, the prevalence of dental caries, and high dental care expenditure are some of the key growth drivers. According to the American Dental Association (ADA), the U.S. dental expenditure was USD 124 billion in 2016 with an increase of 3.3% from 2015.

Key Insights & Findings from the report:

Based on the type of devices, the market is segmented into instruments and consumables. Of these, endodontic motors held the majority of market share in 2018, as it is a widely adopted device due to its procedural efficiency

In 2018, dental hospitals held the largest market share of the end use segment. The rise in government funding and reimbursement coverage are some key factors driving the growth.

North America held the largest endodontic devices market share in 2018 and is likely to retain its position over the forecast period, due to the rise in dental expenditure and number of dental practices

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth in the forthcoming years due to rising dental tourism and improving healthcare infrastructure in the region

Some of the key market players are Danaher, Dentsply Sirona, and FKG Dentaire, among others

Endodontic device manufacturers partner with endodontists to prepare a marketing plan to enhance their marketing efforts. The American Association of Endodontists (AAE) offers such marketing tactics to AAE members helping them gain more access to their target audience.

The role of endodontists has evolved during the past decade due to the introduction of sophisticated techniques and devices in dental practice. According to a research study published by the ADA, the number of dentists in the U.S. is projected to grow rapidly leading to increased procedures in the country.

Many factors contribute to poor oral health leading to dental decay or dental infection resulting in the need for endodontic treatment. The increase in untreated tooth decay, rising consumption of sugar, tobacco and alcohol, lack of good oral hygiene and regular dental check-ups, and a lack of fluoridation in water supplies or the use of a fluoride dentifrice, are some of the key factors driving the endodontic devices market. According to the U.S. Oral Health Division of the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, more than 27% of adults and 20% of children have at least one untreated tooth decay.

Grand View Research has segmented the global endodontic devices market based on type, end use, and region:

Endodontic Devices Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Instruments



Apex Locators





Endodontic Motors





Endodontic Scalers





Handpieces





Endodontic Lasers





Machine Assisted Obturation Systems





Others



Endodontic Consumables



Access Preparation





Shaping and Cleaning





Obturation

Endodontic Devices End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Dental Hospitals



Dental Clinics



Dental Academic and Research Institutes

Endodontic Devices Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France





Italy





Spain



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Australia





South Korea





Thailand



Latin America



Mexico





Brazil





Argentina



MEA



South Africa





Saudi Arabia





UAE

List of Key Players of the Endodontic Devices Market

Danaher

Dentsply Sirona

FKG Dentaire

Ultradent Products

Ivoclar Vivadent

Septodont

COLTENE

Micro-Mega

Brasseler Holdings LLC

DiaDent Group International

