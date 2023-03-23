Empty Capsules Market worth $4.9 billion | MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The empty capsules industry is expected to experience steady growth in the near future. This is due to the increased demand for empty capsules as a result of the growing popularity of dietary supplements and nutraceuticals. The increasing awareness about health and wellness among consumers is likely to drive the demand for empty capsules. Manufacturers are expected to focus on developing innovative products in order to meet the growing needs of consumers. In addition, the growing penetration of online retail channels is likely to further boost the growth of the empty capsules industry. Governments in various countries are also likely to provide financial support to manufacturers in order to encourage them to develop new products. These factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the empty capsules industry in the near future.

Empty Capsules Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $3.2 billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $4.9 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2023 to 2028 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Factors such as rising R&D activities in empty capsules and increasing use of nutraceuticals are driving the growth of this market. However, dietary restrictions and cultural practices are the major factors restraining the growth of this market.

Empty Capsules Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $3.2 billion Estimated Value by 2028 $4.9 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 9.3% Market Size Available for 2021-2028 Forecast Period 2023–2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Type, Functionality, Therapeutic Application, End User, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Expansion of capsules manufacturing in emerging countries Key Market Drivers Increased demand of nutraceuticals is likely to upsurge the market growth

The gelatin capsules segment accounted for the largest share of the type segment in the empty capsules market in 2022.

Based on type, the empty capsules market is broadly segmented into gelatin capsules, and non-gelatin capsules. In 2022, gelatin capsules accounted for the largest share of the empty capsules market for type. This segment's large share can be attributed to factors such as the availability of gelatin for capsule manufacturing and low cost of gelatin.

The immediate-release capsules segment accounted for the largest share of the functionality segment in the empty capsules market in 2022.

Based on functionality, the empty capsules market is categorized into three segments—immediate-release capsules, sustained-release, and delayed release capsules. In 2022, immediate-release capsules segment accounted for the largest share of empty capsules market. Factors such as the wide utilization of immediate-release capsules in pharmaceutical and cosmetic industry are projecting the segmental growth.

Asia Pacific is likely to grow at double digit growth rate during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR in the empty capsules market during the forecast period, this is mainly due to the growth in Asian pharmaceutical markets and their manufacturing capacities. Moreover, fast growing R&D infrastructure along with large number of scientific talents in the countries of this region is likely to boost the market. Also, growing generic drug manufacturing in the region is attracting several foreign investors in the market.

Empty Capsules Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Increasing demand for nutraceuticals Growth in pharmaceutical market and increasing number of clinical trials and R&D activities Advancements in capsule delivery technologies Benefits of capsules over other dosage forms

Restraints:

Cultural practices and dietary restrictions

Opportunities:

Expansion of capsule production in emerging countries Development of halal gelatin and vegetarian capsules

Challenges:

Rising prices and lower availability of raw materials in gelatin industry

Key Market Players:

Some of the prominent players in the empty capsules market are Capsugel (US), ACG Worldwide (India), Qualicaps (US), CapsCanada Corporation (Canada), Suheung Co. Ltd., Natural Capsules (India), (Korea), and among others.

Recent Developments:

In May 2022 , Capsugel launched Titanium dioxide-free (TiO2-free) white hard gelatin capsule, which meets the demand of titanium dioxide-free for foods in the European Union.

, Capsugel launched Titanium dioxide-free (TiO2-free) white hard gelatin capsule, which meets the demand of titanium dioxide-free for foods in the European Union. In November 2021 , ACG launched a global nutraceutical campaign 'ACG loves nothing' to promote problem free nutraceutical production and bring attention to the company's intention to develop high quality capsules for pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industry.

, ACG launched a global nutraceutical campaign 'ACG loves nothing' to promote problem free nutraceutical production and bring attention to the company's intention to develop high quality capsules for pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industry. In March 2021 , ACG launched ACGcaps NTone and ACGcaps TSafe range of capsules for the nutraceutical market.

Empty Capsules Market Advantages:

Cost savings: Empty capsules are a cost-effective option for consumers looking to save money on supplement products. Empty capsules cost significantly less than pre-filled capsules, allowing consumers to make their own capsules without the need to purchase expensive products.

Variety: Empty capsules provide a wide range of options for those looking to customize their supplement regimen. Consumers can choose from a variety of sizes, types, and colors to create their own unique blend of supplements.

Flexibility: Empty capsules allow consumers to customize the amounts of different ingredients in their supplement formulations. This flexibility allows for greater experimentation and choice when creating a supplement regimen.

Convenience: Empty capsules are a convenient option for those who are short on time. Consumers can create their own capsules quickly and easily, without the need to wait for a pre-filled capsule to arrive in the mail.

Safety: Empty capsules provide a safe and reliable way to consume supplements. Empty capsules are tested and approved for use, so consumers can be sure that they are consuming quality ingredients.

Empty Capsules Market - Report Highlights:

Refinement in the segments of the global Empty Capsules market:

Market sizes are updated for the base year 2022 and forecasted from 2023 to 2028.

The new edition of the report provides updated financial information till 2021 for each listed company. Data from the annual reports for 2022 was included as available. This will help in the easy analysis of the present status of profiled companies in terms of their financial strength, profitability, key revenue-generating region/country, and business segment focus in terms of the highest revenue-generating segment.

Recent developments are helpful to understand market trends and growth strategies adopted by players in the market.

Tracking product portfolios of prominent market players helps to analyze the major products in the empty capsules market. The new edition of the report provides an updated product portfolio of the companies profiled in the report.

Pricing analysis, trade analysis, key stakeholders & buying criteria, and trends/ disruptions impacting customer business are added in the market overview chapter.

Impact of recession has also been added in the new addition of the report.

Market evaluation framework, market share analysis and competitive leadership mapping have been added in competitive landscape chapter of the report.

The company evaluation matrix has been updated considering the recent developments of the companies.

