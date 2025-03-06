Empowering Intelligent Future with TeleAI: China Telecom Makes a Debut at MWC 2025

HONG KONG, March 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 3rd, the 2025 Mobile World Congress (MWC) officially commenced in Barcelona, Spain. As the most influential event in the global mobile communications industry, MWC serves as a benchmark for industry trends. Under the theme "Empowering Intelligent Future with TeleAI", China Telecom presents its latest technological breakthroughs and innovations in AI across five key exhibition zones: AI Infrastructure, XINGCHEN•Basic Large Models, XINGCHEN•Large Industrial Models, AI Home, and AI Low-altitude Economy. This comprehensive display highlights China Telecom's contributions to the global AI revolution, demonstrating its cutting-edge advancements in intelligent technologies.

AI as the Foundation: Intelligent Computing for the Digital Age

Upon entering China Telecom's exhibition area, visitors are immediately drawn to a striking holographic pillar that showcases China Telecom's AI-powered comprehensive digital information infrastructure. As the rapid evolution of AI accelerates transformations in information services and everyday life, China Telecom continues to implement its "Cloudification and Digital Transformation" strategy, leveraging its cloud-network integration advantages to drive intelligent development. China Telecom has actively strategized in the field of AI, and established the "1+1+1+M+N" artificial intelligence system, which includes: 1 AI Computing Cloud Foundation, 1 General AI Model Foundation, 1 Data Foundation, M Internal AI Models, N Large Industrial Models. This framework empowers cloud, network, and AI capabilities to enable intelligent upgrades and promote high-quality digital transformation across industries.

In the "AI Infrastructure" section, China Telecom focuses on two major directions: "Network for AI" and "AI for Network," redefining the concept of "AI+ network". Telecom focuses on two key directions: "Network for AI" and "AI for Network," redefining the concept of "AI + Network." As an industry pioneer, China Telecom was the first to propose an innovative approach to building a distributed intelligent computing cluster through a long-distance lossless AI computing network. The company has established the first wide-area AI computing center interconnection network based on 800G, laying a solid foundation for AI computing service development. China Telecom is accelerating the commercial deployment of AI RAN and has developed the "AI-native RAN", achieving deep integration of AI and Radio Access Networks (RAN). Additionally, the company has successfully completed mechanical guide dog trials and, for the first time, implemented an autonomous intelligence demonstration application in IMS networks. Leveraging its network foundation model, China Telecom has empowered end-to-end cloud-network operations across all scenarios, achieving intelligent and automated network optimization and maintenance. These advancements have resulted in a 30% improvement in both fault resolution efficiency and business delivery efficiency.

In the domain of intelligent computing clouds, China Telecom has developed the world's largest telecom cloud—eSurfing Cloud, deploying a global AI computing infrastructure with a "9+30+X+N" resource distribution framework. In terms of computing power scale, eSurfing Cloud's self - built intelligent computing power reaches 21 EFLOPS, and the third - party computing power of 50 partners exceeds 27 EFLOPS. The self - developed XiRang integrated intelligent computing service platform innovatively uses computing power plugins to achieve standardized access to heterogeneous computing power and computing power gateways to achieve cloud - based and secure access to third - party bare - metal computing power. It can manage and schedule tens of thousands of cards in a single cluster, and its platform ecosystem is fully open, widely compatible with large models such as DeepSeek, Llama, GPT, and Gemma, facilitating the rapid development of AI.

Also showcased in the same exhibition area is China Telecom's quantum security infrastructure. By integrating ground-based quantum metropolitan networks, quantum backbone networks, and quantum satellites in space, China Telecom has established a cross-domain, integrated quantum cryptographic service capability. This has led to the development of "Tianyan," the world's first ultra-hybrid cloud platform with quantum superiority. At present, "Tianyan" has achieved large-scale upgrades in underlying computing resources, with its simulator performance ranking among the world's best.

XINGCHEN Gathers Wisdom, Thousands of Models Co - exist: From Fundamental Breakthroughs to Industry Prosperity

Currently, With the rapid rise of Generative AI, large-scale AI models are reshaping industries. China Telecom is at the forefront of this revolution, actively promoting accessible and scenario-driven AI solutions. China Telecom is actively involved, providing a Chinese solution to promote the popularization and application - oriented development of large - model technology. At the technical level, China Telecom has promoted key breakthroughs in large - model AI technology in terms of architecture evolution, cross - modality, and autonomous decision - making of intelligent agents. At the application level, it has promoted the accelerated development of large - model AI towards lightweightness, fostering the prosperity of the intelligent ecosystem in the direction of AI - enabled terminals at a faster pace.

In the "XINGCHEN•Basic Large Models" zone, China Telecom's eSurfing AI mobile phone and "XINGCHEN•Image" attracted many visitors to experience. Based on the self - developed XINGCHEN•Basic Large Models with hundreds of billions of parameters, China Telecom has built a large - model product matrix covering semantics, voice, vision, and multi - modalities. The eSurfing AI mobile phone has the XINGCHEN semantic large model built - in, integrating functions such as AI summarization, AI authenticity verification, and AI voice assistant. Daily operations can be completed through voice interaction. "XINGCHEN•Image" is China Telecom's first controllable AI full - process creation and design platform, with the ability to customize content at the regional level. On - site, visitors experienced the intelligent and convenient services of the XINGCHEN large model through immersive experiences such as voice commands and creative generation.

Over the years, China Telecom has actively promoted the in - depth integration of large - model technology into industry production scenarios. It has constructed more than 50 industry large models and provided a one - stop service through the MaaS platform, forming a complete ecological system from the data service layer to the application service layer. In the "XINGCHEN•Large Industrial Models" zone, the demonstration screen introduced three industry scenarios: industrial energy - saving control, emergency monitoring and early warning, and intelligent automotive cockpits. It systematically demonstrated the enabling value of the XINGCHEN•Large Industrial Models in key industry fields such as digital and intelligent production, public security governance, and enhancing future intelligent driving experiences, depicting an ecological picture of the in - depth integration of AI large models and various industries.

AI-Driven Connectivity: Unlocking Intelligent Applications

China Telecom is accelerating AI-5G integration, enhancing network intelligence, and expanding its AI+Cloud+5G ecosystem to drive new AI-powered applications. Based on the visualization capabilities of the Video - Link application base, it has created a Video - Link AI + application platform. With "AI+" as the core engine, it has built a new terminal ecological system centered around "AI + Mobile Phone, AI + Cloud Computer, AI + Video - Link, AI + Home Terminal", continuously innovating in AI - based scenario applications and bringing multi - scenario and multi - dimensional AI intelligent experiences to users.

The "AI Homes" section showcases real-world applications of AI-powered home assistants, smart locks, FTTR intelligent networks, vision-based robots, and AI-driven smart toys. Relying on the self - developed XINGCHEN•Basic Large Models, China Telecom has enhanced home security, AI-assisted companionship, and intelligent health management. At the same time, cutting - edge technology applications such as cloud e - sports and AI fitness displayed in the interactive experience area allowed visitors to personally experience the new entertainment experience brought by the integration of AI and 5G technologies, transforming future homes into intelligent living centers integrating entertainment, learning, and work.

Leveraging a robust 5G mobile network infrastructure, China Telecom integrates advanced computing and network intelligence technologies—including satellite communication, the Internet of Things, eSurfing Cloud, artificial intelligence, and quantum communication—to build a "1+3+N" low-altitude economy product capability system. This system comprises one intelligent low-altitude network that integrates communication, sensing, and computing power, three proprietary low-altitude economy service platforms, and numerous application scenarios. At the exhibition, China Telecom's lifebuoy drone and Tianshu drone—showcasing deep integration of communication technologies with low-altitude equipment—became the focal points. Currently, China Telecom is further strengthening open collaboration in the low-altitude economy sector, actively engaging in application development, research and development, and platform cooperation to foster a thriving low-altitude industry ecosystem.

Artificial intelligence is profoundly reshaping the global development landscape, emerging as a key driver of industrial transformation. Looking ahead, China Telecom will continue to reinforce the foundation of AI-integrated infrastructure, advance AI large model research and development, and accelerate AI-driven industry innovation. Upholding the principles of openness and shared success, China Telecom will collaborate with global partners to develop new AI capabilities, explore novel AI application scenarios, and establish pioneering AI paradigms. With AI-powered intelligence, we embark on a journey toward a brighter, interconnected future.

