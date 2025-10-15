China Telecom Shines at GITEX Global 2025, Connecting the Intelligent Future, Empowering the Digital Ecosystem

HONG KONG, Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The GITEX Global 2025 kicked off at the Dubai World Trade Centre on October 13. Under the theme "Connecting the Intelligent Future, Empowering the Digital Ecosystem," China Telecom showcased its comprehensive solutions and benchmark practices aimed at enabling digital transformation in the Middle East and Africa. Through four core exhibition zones, the company highlighted cutting-edge technological achievements, attracting large crowds of international visitors for hands-on experiences and exchanges.

Consul General's Inspections and Vision for the Future

On the second day of the event, Ms. Ou Boqian, Consul General of Chinese Consul General in Dubai, visited the China Telecom exhibition booth for an inspection and guidance session. Accompanied by Mr. Dong Ziyu, General Manager of China Telecom Africa & Middle East, Ms. Ou toured various exhibition zones and received a detailed briefing on the company's innovative achievements in areas such as the IoT (Internet of Things), vision network, digital security, and cloud computing. Ms. Ou highly acknowledged China Telecom's achievements in advancing digital transformation across the Middle East and Africa and expressed strong confidence in its future development.

Innovation Zones: A Showcase of Cutting-Edge Technology

This year, China Telecom meticulously designed four core exhibition zones, allowing clients to experience the appeal of technology up close. At the "Intelligent Connectivity" booth, visitors conversed with Tele AI Bear and watched dynamic demonstrations of robotic dogs. The "eSurfing SeeLink Smart Experience" zone showcased how vision network helps ensure food safety and unveiled smart city applications. In the "Secure & Smart Networks" section, attendees tried smart helmets capable of real-time monitoring and remote coordination. Meanwhile, at the "Cloud-Powered Future" of eSurfing Cloud zone, guests interacted playfully with cloud-based robots and saw firsthand how computing power enables the future.

Three Major Events Concluded with Success, Strategic Vision Draws Wide Attention:

A Landmark Moment: The "UAE Office, Spatio-temporal Intelligence Technology Cooperation Consortium" was officially inaugurated. This milestone underscores China Telecom's firm commitment to promoting high-quality development under the Belt and Road Initiative. The office will serve as a key platform for deepening collaboration and sharing outcomes between China and the Middle East in areas including BeiDou Navigation, remote sensing, IoT, and digital twin technologies, injecting robust momentum into regional sci-tech innovation and industrial upgrading.

Redefining Robotic Services: As a flagship event during the expo, China Telecom unveiled its global Robotic as a Service (RaaS) platform. This innovative solution deploys robotic "brains" in the cloud, leveraging the massive computing power, big data analytics, and AI algorithms of China Telecom Cloud to deliver intelligent scheduling, task management, data analysis, and skill-sharing services for various offline robotic terminals. Designed for applications such as smart campuses, intelligent inspections, smart healthcare, and security patrols, the platform aims to drive scalable and intelligent adoption of robotics, positioning itself as a key enabler for intelligent transformation across industries.

New Product Launch: In response to market demands across the Middle East and Africa, China Telecom unveiled a series of new products, including the "OneSolutions Cloud Marketplace," "eSurfing Cloud Laptop," and "BeiDou Safety Helmet." These innovations stand out by offering exceptional localized service capabilities and integrated solutions, effectively addressing key pain points for both Chinese companies expanding overseas and local customers. The launch provides a robust response to regional digital development needs.

Moving forward, China Telecom will continue to spearhead technological innovation and empower the digital ecosystem across industries. By sharing innovative achievements, facilitating the flow of production factors, and building collaborative networks, the company will further expand its presence in fields such as unmanned systems, AI, and industrial digitalization. Together with its Belt and Road partners, China Telecom is committed to jointly shaping a new landscape for the digital economy.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2796913/China_Telecom_Shines_at_GITEX_Global_2025.jpg