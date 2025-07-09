China Telecom Day Successfully Unveiled at China Pavilion, Expo 2025 Osaka

HONG KONG, July 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 4, the China Telecom Day titled "Empowering an Intelligent Future" officially commenced with a grand opening at the China Pavilion, Expo 2025 Osaka, Japan. At the Osaka World Expo, the China Pavilion, with its unique charm and profound connotations, tells the stories of China to the world and conveys Chinese wisdom, becoming a bond that enhances mutual understanding and friendship among peoples of different countries. As the designated service provider for the China Pavilion at this expo, China Telecom Global (CTG) has deeply engaged in the digital infrastructure of the venue, from network construction for smart exhibitions to technical support for immersive experiences, using technology to outline a new picture of Chinese innovation. This not only showcases the strength of Chinese enterprises to the world but also interprets the cooperation between China and Japan in the digital economy.

While providing high-quality services for the China Pavilion, China Telecom Global demonstrates extraordinary value to the world. As a representative of Chinese enterprises, CTG showcases its innovative capabilities and professional standards in the field of communication technology, reflecting the commitment of Chinese companies to promote global development and foster international cooperation.

In the opening address, Mr. Li Kang, Executive Vice President of China Telecom Global, emphasized that as the designated service provider for the China Pavilion, CTG relies on robust information and communication services to deeply engage in the digital construction of the venue, and will further advance mutual enablement by providing customers with intelligent cloud-network services and one-stop comprehensive solutions, fueling sustainable global economic growth.

In their keynote addresses, Mr. Luo Lei, Deputy Director of the China Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka, and Mr. Guan Zhihao, President of General Incorporate Association China Chamber In West Japan, affirmed CTG's critical role in breaking down barriers for Chinese enterprises expanding globally and multinational corporations entering China. They emphasized CTG's contribution to deepening China-Japan corporate collaboration, solidifying the foundation for integrated Asia-Pacific digital economic development, and building toward an intelligently interconnected global digital ecosystem.

During the thematic session addressing "Mutual Enablement for Chinese Enterprises Expanding Globally and Multinational Corporations Entering China," three CTG executives delivered comprehensive insights underscored CTG's position as the infrastructure backbone of Asia-Pacific digital development, highlighting its dual-path service model that delivers one-stop digital solutions through mature localized networks and technologies. This multifaceted approach demonstrates CTG's pivotal role as a strategic hub, simultaneously empowering Chinese enterprises' overseas growth and facilitating global corporations' successful market entry into China.

At the event, CTG showcased various products such as XINGCHEN•Image, EG-Connect, OneTouch AI Studio, EMCP, and Cloud Exchange, all tailored to meet the needs of Chinese enterprises going global and foreign investment entering China, fully demonstrating its technological strength and innovative capabilities.

In the XINGCHEN•Image experience area, visitors interacted with China Telecom's fully AI-driven creative design platform to generate personalized digital portraits. These designs were then thermally printed onto canvas bags using instant transfer devices, allowing participants to experience the power and novelty of China Telecom's AI products.

The presentation of these products serves as a vibrant testament to CTG's profound foundation in technological breakthroughs, service innovations, and model transformations. It also embodies the noble mission and immense strength of Chinese enterprises to take root globally and serve small and medium-sized enterprises, empowering world development through technology.

At this Osaka World Expo, from building the China Pavilion with smart communication solutions, to empowering global enterprises with digital products during China Telecom Day, every detail tells the story of China Telecom Global's commitment to showcasing China's strength through advanced technology.

These innovative practices intertwined with humanistic care are a vivid reflection of China Telecom Global's mission and sense of responsibility. "Empowering an Intelligent Future," China Telecom Global will continue to uphold an innovative spirit, constantly enhance its technological capabilities and service levels, develop new service models, maintain high-quality service, and work hand in hand with partners from all sectors to contribute more to the development of global communication and promote international cooperation and exchange.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2727286/image_5024765_10150175.jpg