Empire Cinemas' First Multi-Sensory Movie-Watching Experience, To Open During Summer 2019

4DX enhances the on-screen visuals of action-packed blockbusters, transcending the traditional cinema experience through special effects including motions synchronized seats, wind, fog, rain, lightning, snow, bubble, vibration, and scents. The result is one of the most immersive cinema format in the industry, drawing fans into the action on the big screen.

"Today is a historic day for both CJ 4DPLEX and Empire Cinemas," said JongRyul Kim, CEO of CJ 4DPLEX. "This is the largest 4DX deal yet for Saudi Arabia and will ensure that the format plays a big role as Saudi Arabia opens itself to international cinema. We are incredibly excited to be a part of this huge moment for cinema in the Middle East."

"We are incredibly excited to be signing this new deal with CJ 4DPLEX to bring the immersive cinema technology of 4DX to audiences all over Saudi Arabia," said Gino Haddad CEO of Empire Cinemas. "The deal is just the beginning of a great relationship that we hope will revolutionize the theater-going experience in the Middle East."

SOURCE CJ 4DPLEX